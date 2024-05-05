Sunday, May 05, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

UPAZILA PARISHAD ELECTIONS

Quader clarifies Awami League policy on minister-MP relatives in local polls

  • Says other parties are free to allocate symbols in elections
  • Questions US 'double standards' on human rights
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader speaking to media in a briefing at the Awami League president's political office in Dhanmondi on Sunday, May 5, 2024. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 05 May 2024, 05:17 PM

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said it is a policy decision of the Awami League to prevent relatives of ministers and MPs from partaking in local government elections, and there is no legal issue here.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Awami League president's political office in Dhanmondi on Sunday, Quader, who is also the road transport and bridges minister, said the party did not allot symbols in the upazila elections because it thinks that voting will be more participatory and competitive if the polls are held without symbols.

“This does not mean that other parties cannot allocate symbols in these elections,” he added.

Saying that the Awami League is not in any conflict with the United States, he said there is nothing to do if their interests are hurt.

Talking about the suppression of protesters at different US universities, Quader said: “They (Washington) talk about human rights in our country. Why should we not talk about this?”

Quader then questioned the US's “double standards” on the human rights issue.

He noted that there is an economic crisis in the world due to war, which is also affecting Bangladesh.

Topics:

Obaidul QuaderBangladesh Awami LeagueUpazila Election
Read More

Quader: BNP considers democratic rules, regulations as pitfall

Quader: BNP itself falls under pressure while putting stress on govt

Two shot, 7 injured in Pabna clash ahead of Upazila polls

Third phase of upazila polls: 1,588 aspirants submit nomination papers

EC urges ministers-MPs not to influence upazila elections

Quader: Awami League’s main goal is to work for welfare of toiling people

Latest News

Brac Bank again rated 'AAA' by Credit Rating Agency

Anti-West sentiment grows in Malaysia

Dhaka to have 22 cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

Writ seeks directives to stop tree felling across Bangladesh

Russia adds Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy to wanted list

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x