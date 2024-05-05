Quader clarifies Awami League policy on minister-MP relatives in local polls

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said it is a policy decision of the Awami League to prevent relatives of ministers and MPs from partaking in local government elections, and there is no legal issue here.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Awami League president's political office in Dhanmondi on Sunday, Quader, who is also the road transport and bridges minister, said the party did not allot symbols in the upazila elections because it thinks that voting will be more participatory and competitive if the polls are held without symbols.

“This does not mean that other parties cannot allocate symbols in these elections,” he added.

Saying that the Awami League is not in any conflict with the United States, he said there is nothing to do if their interests are hurt.

Talking about the suppression of protesters at different US universities, Quader said: “They (Washington) talk about human rights in our country. Why should we not talk about this?”

Quader then questioned the US's “double standards” on the human rights issue.

He noted that there is an economic crisis in the world due to war, which is also affecting Bangladesh.