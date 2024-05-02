'Who will replace me if I am ousted?'

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday asked the country’s leftist parties who they want to bring to power by ousting her.

“The leftists have turned by 90 degrees. Well, they want to oust me. But could they determine who would come next? It is my question. Who would come to power and who would work for the country? But it is not clear who they want to bring,” she said.

The premier said this while addressing a press conference arranged at her official residence Ganabhaban on the outcome of her recent six-day visit to Thailand.

Replying to a question, she said since it is not clear whom the leftists want to bring into power next, none of them don’t get a response from the people.

She said: “Movement is being carried out. Staying in a foreign land as a fugitive, someone is doing movement as well as giving orders online every day thanks to Digital Bangladesh made by her government”

“Let those who are waging a movement do it. We at least are not hindering it,” she added.

Criticizing the US style to curb ongoing demonstrations carried out against Israeli aggression in Palestine, the prime minister said there is a possibility now for Bangladesh to stop the movement here following the American style.

“I think our police now can follow the American police. We asked them (Bangladesh Police) to show patience,” she said, adding that their member was beaten to death in October 2023.

“So, our police can take measures to curb movement in American style,” she went on.

Replying to another question, the prime minister said her government’s goal is to make the ongoing upazila election a meaningful one.

In this context, she said a good number of political parties boycott elections as they cannot run in the polls.

“Why do they boycott elections? The reason is that they can’t compete in the elections,” said Sheikh Hasina, also the president of the ruling Bangladesh Awami League.

The prime minister returned to Bangladesh on April 29 after concluding her visit, which began on April 24 at the invitation of her Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin.