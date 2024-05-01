BNP activists gather at Nayapaltan to join rally marking May Day

Hundreds of leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliated organizations have started gathering at Nayapaltan in Dhaka to participate in a rally on the occasion of May Day.

Braving the scorching heat, the opposition activists have begun thronging the rally venue at noon with small processions.

Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Shramik Dal, an associate body of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has arranged the rally, which will formally begin at 3pm.

BNP Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is scheduled to address the rally as the chief guest with Jatiotabadi Shramik Dal President Anwar Hossain in the chair.

A makeshift stage has been set up using trucks on the road in front of the party's headquarters, where cultural activists are performing songs to keep the opposition leaders and workers invigorated despite the severe temperatures.

Traffic movement has slowed down in the Nayapaltan area as one side of the road is completely closed due to the gathering, causing public suffering.

Additional police have been deployed around the rally venue to maintain law and order.

Earlier, Shramik Dal sent a letter to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner informing about the rally.

After brief addresses by the leaders of BNP and Shramik Dal, the opposition workers will take out a colorful rally from Nayapaltan which will end in front of the Jatiya Press Club.