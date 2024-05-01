Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

BNP activists gather at Nayapaltan to join rally marking May Day

  • Mirza Fakhrul is scheduled to address the rally
  • Additional police deployed around the rally venue
BNP leaders and activists are seen gathering to join a rally marking May Day at Nayapaltan in Dhaka on Wednesday, April 30, 2024. Photo: UNB
Update : 01 May 2024, 04:49 PM

Hundreds of leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliated organizations have started gathering at Nayapaltan in Dhaka to participate in a rally on the occasion of May Day.

Braving the scorching heat, the opposition activists have begun thronging the rally venue at noon with small processions.

Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Shramik Dal, an associate body of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has arranged the rally, which will formally begin at 3pm.

BNP Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is scheduled to address the rally as the chief guest with Jatiotabadi Shramik Dal President Anwar Hossain in the chair.

A makeshift stage has been set up using trucks on the road in front of the party's headquarters, where cultural activists are performing songs to keep the opposition leaders and workers invigorated despite the severe temperatures.

Traffic movement has slowed down in the Nayapaltan area as one side of the road is completely closed due to the gathering, causing public suffering.

Additional police have been deployed around the rally venue to maintain law and order.

Earlier, Shramik Dal sent a letter to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner informing about the rally.

After brief addresses by the leaders of BNP and Shramik Dal, the opposition workers will take out a colorful rally from Nayapaltan which will end in front of the Jatiya Press Club.

Topics:

BNPMirza FakhrulBNP rally
Read More

Khaleda Zia to be taken to hospital for tests

Fakhrul: Awami League aims to perpetuate power through climate of fear

Quader: BNP becoming organizationally weak avoiding pro-people politics

Quader: BNP acts as slave of foreign lords to assume power

BNP expels 73 leaders for contesting first phase of upazila polls

Quader: BNP sees darkness in daylight

Latest News

DB detains Milton Samadder

Khaleda Zia taken to Evercare Hospital for check-up

BJP invites Awami League to observe national polls situation in India

Saima Wazed calls for collaborative health leadership in South-East Asia

Man dies of suspected heatstroke on train at Kamalapur station

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x