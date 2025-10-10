Ex-Navy chief Sarwar Jahan Nizam passes away

Former chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Sarwar Jahan Nizam passed away on Friday morning. He was 73.

He breathed his last at 9:15am at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The Bangladesh Navy, led by the current chief of Naval Staff and personnel across all ranks, has expressed deep sorrow over his demise.

His namaz-e-janaza will be held on Saturday after Zuhr prayers at the Navy Headquarters Mosque.

He will be laid to rest with full military honours at the Banani Military Graveyard.

Born on November 2, 1952, in a respected Muslim family in Anwara Upazila of Chattogram, Vice Admiral Nizam was commissioned into the Bangladesh Navy as a Sub-Lieutenant on June 1, 1973.

Throughout his distinguished career, he held various key positions, earning recognition for his leadership, patriotism, and professionalism.

He assumed the role of chief of Naval Staff on February 10, 2007, and played a pivotal role in strengthening the Navy and safeguarding the nation's maritime interests.

His tenure was marked by significant contributions to the modernisation and development of the Bangladesh Navy.

Vice Admiral Nizam is survived by his wife, daughter, and many admirers.

The Bangladesh Navy mourned his loss and extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.