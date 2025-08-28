2nd death anniversary of Kazi Shahid Ahmed: A legend who lives on…

Thursday marks the second death anniversary of Kazi Shahid Ahmed, the distinguished founder of Gemcon Group, a pioneering figure in post-independence journalism in Bangladesh, publisher and editor of Dainik Ajker Kagoj, and a prominent sports organizer.

He passed away on August 28, 2023, in Dhaka, leaving behind a legacy of vision, leadership, and service to the nation.

Born on November 7, 1940, in Puraton Kasba, Kazipara, Jessore, Kazi Shahid Ahmed came from a respected family whose ancestral home was in Deyapara, Jessore. He pursued higher education at Lahore Engineering College and University, then part of Pakistan.

After joining the Pakistan Army, his early postings were in Murree and Azad Kashmir, and in 1967 he attended the Young Engineers Officers’ Course in Risalpur.

He was among the founding platoon commanders of the Bangladesh Military Academy.

On January 2, 1969, he married Ameenah Ahmed, with whom he built a family blessed with three children—Kazi Nabil Ahmed, Kazi Anis Ahmed, and Kazi Inam Ahmed—all accomplished in their respective fields.

After Bangladesh’s independence, he played a remarkable role in nation-building, including his contribution to establishing the Bangladesh Military Academy in Comilla.

In 1979, he founded Castle Construction Company Ltd, followed by a series of enterprises that significantly contributed to the country’s economic development.

These included Gemini Sea Food, the nation’s first and only organic tea estate—Kazi & Kazi Tea Estate Ltd—Meena Bazar, Gemcon Ltd, Gemcon Engineering, and Gem Jute Ltd. In 2002, with a vision to foster liberal education in Bangladesh, he established the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB).

Beyond business, Kazi Shahid Ahmed dedicated himself to social development and humanitarian causes.

He personally funded and established the Sandipan Orphanage. He also founded the Kazi Shahid Foundation, which continues to transform lives through programs for women’s empowerment, education, and the upliftment of marginalized communities in Panchagarh.

A man of letters as well as of action, Kazi Shahid Ahmed was a prolific writer. His published works include essay collections such as ‘Amar Lekha and Ghori Agun Legechhe,’ along with his autobiography ‘Jiboner Shilalipi.’ He also authored widely read novels including ‘Bhairab’, ‘Pasha’, ‘Opekkha’, ‘Date Kata Pencil’, and ‘Shilu O Taposer Kotha O Kahini’.