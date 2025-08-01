Former adviser Yasmeen Murshed laid to rest at Banani Graveyard

Yasmeen Murshed, founder of Scholastica, educator, and former adviser to the caretaker government, was laid to rest on Friday evening at Banani Graveyard.

Earlier in the day, her first namaz-e-janaza was held at Azad Mosque in Gulshan after Jummah prayers.

Family members, Scholastica alumni, and many distinguished individuals from across the country attended to pay their respects.

Her body was later taken to the Uttara Senior Campus of Scholastica, where former colleagues, teachers, students, parents, and members of the local community gathered to offer their final tributes.

Following a second janaza held on the school premises, Yasmeen Murshed was buried at Banani Graveyard.

She passed away on Thursday night at United Hospital in Gulshan at the age of 80.

She is survived by her son, Maher Murshed, and daughter, Madiha Murshed, and countless admirers whose lives she touched through her lifelong dedication to education.