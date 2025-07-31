Thursday, July 31, 2025

Former adviser Yasmeen Murshed passes away

She was a businesswoman and the founder of Scholastica School 

Photo: Collected
Update : 31 Jul 2025, 10:32 PM

Yasmeen Murshed, businesswoman, founder of Scholastica School and a former adviser of the caretaker government led by the then president Iajuddin Ahmed, passed away on Thursday. She was 80.

She took her last breath at 8:31pm at United Hospital in the capital. 

She is survived by her son, Maher Murshed, and daughter, Madiha Murshed.

Her first namaz-e-janaza will be held after Jummah prayers at Gulshan Azad Mosque on Friday.

A second namaz-e-janaza will take place at 4pm at the Scholastica Uttara campus, after which she will be buried at Banani Graveyard.

Obituary
