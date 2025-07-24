Khaleda Zia visits hospital for checkup, returns home

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia underwent a health checkup at Evercare Hospital in the capital early on Thursday, before returning home.

She went to the hospital from her Gulshan residence at around 1:48am for some urgent medical tests at the advice of her medical board, said BNP Media Cell Member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

He said the BNP chairperson stayed at the hospital for nearly 35 minutes and underwent several tests.

Later, the BNP chief left the hospital and reached her residence at about 2:52am, Sayrul said.

Khaleda's personal physician, AZM Zahid Hossain, said she was taken to the hospital at the advice of a medical board formed earlier, led by Prof Shahabuddin Talukder.

She underwent some tests as the medical board urgently needed to assess her physical condition, he said.

The 79-year-old former prime minister has been suffering from multiple health complications for several years.

She has been receiving treatment at her home under the supervision of a medical board consisting of specialists from both Evercare Hospital and her personal team of doctors since her return from London on May 6, after undergoing four months of advanced treatment.

During her stay in London, she received specialized medical care under the supervision of liver specialist Prof Patrick Kennedy.

Her travel to London and return home were arranged with the support of a special air ambulance provided by Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.