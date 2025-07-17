Udichi President Prof Badiur Rahman no more

Eminent literary theorist, cultural personality and Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigosthi President Prof Badiur Rahman passed away early on Thursday at the age of 78.

He breathed his last at Health and Hope Hospital in Dhaka.

According to Udichi General Secretary Amit Ranjan Dey, Badiur was rushed to the hospital around 2am after falling seriously ill.

He was declared dead shortly after admission.

His body was taken to the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka today at 10:30am, enabling people to pay him their last respects.

It will then be taken to his birthplace in Barisal for burial.

Born in 1947, Badiur Rahman completed his post-graduation from Dhaka University in 1968 and joined the teaching profession the same year.

He retired in 2004 from a government college and was renowned for his vast work in literary theory.

Over the course of his life, Badiur published more than 50 books on research, translation, and editing.

His notable works include "Sahitya Swarup," "Sahitya Sangya Abhidhan," "Dhrupodi Sahityatattwa," "Banglar Charan Mukundadas," "Satyen Samikkhan," "The Prince," "Gananatya," "Uponyash O Janogon," "Satyen Sen Rochonaboli" (nine volumes), "Rabindranather Onubad Kobita," and "Nazrul Abhibhashon O Potroboli."

Since the 1980s, he has been actively involved with Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigosthi.

He served as vice president during the 1990s and was elected president in June 2022 at the organization’s 22nd national council, a position he held until his death.

The final chapter of his life saw controversy and internal rift within Udichi.

In February this year, a faction of members—many of whom were affiliated with various left-leaning political parties—accused him and his followers of being sympathizers of the ousted Awami League after the July uprising.

The rift became public during Udichi’s 23rd national council, held from February 6 to 8.

At the concluding session on February 8 at the Shishu Academy, a physical scuffle broke out between the opposing sides during committee formation, and prominent members like Habibul Alam and Jamshed Anwar Tapan rejected Badiur's leadership following the incident.

Despite the tension, Badiur successfully completed the unfinished council in June, and the majority of the organization reelected him as president.

Following his demise, various cultural organizations, including Chhayanaut, along with numerous individuals in the country’s cultural sphere, expressed deep sorrow and paid tribute to his contributions.