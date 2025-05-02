Khaleda Zia may return home from London on Monday

BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia may return home on Monday after her medical check-up in London.

BNP Standing Committee Member AZM Zahid Hossain told BSS that her physical condition is much better than before and will return home on Monday if everything goes well.

The former prime minister will be accompanied by her two daughters-in-law, Tarique Rahman's wife Dr Zubaida Rahman and the late Arafat Rahman Koko's wife Syeda Sharmila Rahman Sinthi.

According to BNP sources, the BNP chief will return home on a regular flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines under special arrangements.

Although air ambulance services are not fully available to return home, Khaleda Zia's doctors and entourage in London are working to ensure the highest possible facilities.

Tarique Rahman is overseeing the entire matter.

In 2018, Khaleda Zia was arrested in a corruption case and imprisoned in the Old Dhaka Central Jail.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the erstwhile government released her under special consideration.

After the ousting of the Awami League in a mass uprising by students and the public on August 5, Khaleda Zia was released on an order by the president.

The court then quashed the verdicts in the two corruption cases in which she was imprisoned.

On January 8, Khaleda Zia was taken to London for advanced treatment.

After undergoing treatment for 17 consecutive days, Khaleda Zia was taken from the London Clinic to Tarique Rahman's house on January 25.

Khaleda Zia celebrated Eid with her family members there.

The three-time former prime minister had spent four Eids in prison and Bangladesh Medical University Hospital during her imprisonment.

Khaleda Zia is currently undergoing treatment at Tarique's house.

Khaleda Zia has been suffering from various physical ailments, including liver cirrhosis, kidney, heart, diabetes and arthritis for a long time.