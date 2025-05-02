Friday, May 02, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Khaleda Zia may return home from London on Monday

Khaleda Zia is currently undergoing treatment at Tarique Rahman's home

File image of Begum Khaleda Zia. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 02 May 2025, 09:54 AM

BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia may return home on Monday after her medical check-up in London.

BNP Standing Committee Member AZM Zahid Hossain told BSS that her physical condition is much better than before and will return home on Monday if everything goes well.

The former prime minister will be accompanied by her two daughters-in-law, Tarique Rahman's wife Dr Zubaida Rahman and the late Arafat Rahman Koko's wife Syeda Sharmila Rahman Sinthi.

According to BNP sources, the BNP chief will return home on a regular flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines under special arrangements.

Although air ambulance services are not fully available to return home, Khaleda Zia's doctors and entourage in London are working to ensure the highest possible facilities.

Tarique Rahman is overseeing the entire matter.

In 2018, Khaleda Zia was arrested in a corruption case and imprisoned in the Old Dhaka Central Jail.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the erstwhile government released her under special consideration.

After the ousting of the Awami League in a mass uprising by students and the public on August 5, Khaleda Zia was released on an order by the president.

The court then quashed the verdicts in the two corruption cases in which she was imprisoned.

On January 8, Khaleda Zia was taken to London for advanced treatment.

After undergoing treatment for 17 consecutive days, Khaleda Zia was taken from the London Clinic to Tarique Rahman's house on January 25.

Khaleda Zia celebrated Eid with her family members there.

The three-time former prime minister had spent four Eids in prison and Bangladesh Medical University Hospital during her imprisonment.

Khaleda Zia is currently undergoing treatment at Tarique's house. 

Khaleda Zia has been suffering from various physical ailments, including liver cirrhosis, kidney, heart, diabetes and arthritis for a long time.

Topics:

Khaleda ZiaBNP
Read More

Tarique warns on corridor issue: National interest must come first

Rumor Scanner detects 296 misinformation cases in April

Tarique Rahman: If BNP comes to power, it will continue strides for workers’ welfare

BNP’s labour wing to hold rally on Thursday at Dhaka

Fakhrul: BNP must not repeat AL's mistakes

Case against Iresh, Hasina: Plaintiff, witness statements highlight gaps

Latest News

'Alarming deterioration' of US press freedom under Trump, says RSF

Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘unhealthy’ even on weekend

13,191 Bangladeshis leave for Hajj in three days, one death reported

NCP to rally in Dhaka demanding Awami League ban, mass killing trial

Rickshaws: Heritage or headache?

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x