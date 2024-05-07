Remembering Rabindranath Tagore and his legacy

Thursday marks Rabindra Jayanti, according to the Bangla calendar, which is an annual celebration of the birth of Rabindranath Tagore, the literary giant whose impact resonates globally.

Various organizations will hold events to honour Tagore's 163rd birth anniversary, celebrating his profound poetry and literary legacy.

Tagore was a poet, novelist, playwright, composer, and educator - truly a polymath that revolutionized Bangla literature and music in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Perhaps Tagore’s most significant contribution to Bangladeshis is their national anthem, “Amar Sonar Bangla.” Originally composed in 1905 during the first partition of Bengal, it is filled with love for the land’s teeming beauty, rich history, and resilient people.

As Bangladeshis fought for their independence from Pakistan, “Amar Shonar Bangla” became their rallying cry, for its themes of love for the motherland and the pursuit of freedom, and it brought the nation together in a uniting force.

Tagore’s work is an exploration of universal human emotions and stood the test of time, by being relatable to people across generations. His stories often subtly celebrate the beauty of nature and humanity’s relationship with it.

On the other hand, his work also focuses on social issues like class inequality, religious prejudice, rigid caste system, and poverty. Tagore was a vocal critic of colonialism, while advocating the cause of women’s rights.

He was an advocate for education. He encouraged creativity and critical thinking, something that is still missing around the world. He founded Visva-Bharati University in Shantiniketan, West Bengal, in 1921. Many Bangladeshi pursue their studies there. The university’s emphasis on intercultural dialogue and the Bangla language has helped Bangla culture to thrive.

In 1913, Tagore became the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize in literature. The award brought international acclaim to Bangla literature and shone a spotlight on Tagore and his talent. His "Gitanjali" is part of the Unesco Collection of Representative Works.

Today, Tagore continues to influence the cultural scene of Bangladesh. Academic institutions still analyze his work, finding new layers of meaning and relevance for contemporary society.

His poems are recited at literary functions, his songs are sung in festivals and performances, and his plays are staged by theatre groups. And, the nation gets ready to celebrate Rabindra Jayanti every year.