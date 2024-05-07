Tuesday, May 07, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Remembering Rabindranath Tagore and his legacy

On Rabindranath Tagore's 163rd birth anniversary, his literary contributions and societal views continue to influence Bengali culture

File Photo of Rabindranath Tagore. Photo: Collected
Update : 07 May 2024, 02:32 PM

Thursday marks Rabindra Jayanti, according to the Bangla calendar, which is an annual celebration of the birth of Rabindranath Tagore, the literary giant whose impact resonates globally.

Various organizations will hold events to honour Tagore's 163rd birth anniversary, celebrating his profound poetry and literary legacy.

Tagore was a poet, novelist, playwright, composer, and educator - truly a polymath that revolutionized Bangla literature and music in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Perhaps Tagore’s most significant contribution to Bangladeshis is their national anthem, “Amar Sonar Bangla.” Originally composed in 1905 during the first partition of Bengal, it is filled with love for the land’s teeming beauty, rich history, and resilient people.

As Bangladeshis fought for their independence from Pakistan, “Amar Shonar Bangla” became their rallying cry, for its themes of love for the motherland and the pursuit of freedom, and it brought the nation together in a uniting force.

Tagore’s work is an exploration of universal human emotions and stood the test of time, by being relatable to people across generations. His stories often subtly celebrate the beauty of nature and humanity’s relationship with it.

On the other hand, his work also focuses on social issues like class inequality, religious prejudice, rigid caste system, and poverty. Tagore was a vocal critic of colonialism, while advocating the cause of women’s rights.

He was an advocate for education. He encouraged creativity and critical thinking, something that is still missing around the world. He founded Visva-Bharati University in Shantiniketan, West Bengal, in 1921. Many Bangladeshi pursue their studies there. The university’s emphasis on intercultural dialogue and the Bangla language has helped Bangla culture to thrive. 

In 1913, Tagore became the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize in literature. The award brought international acclaim to Bangla literature and shone a spotlight on Tagore and his talent. His "Gitanjali" is part of the Unesco Collection of Representative Works. 

Today, Tagore continues to influence the cultural scene of Bangladesh. Academic institutions still analyze his work, finding new layers of meaning and relevance for contemporary society.

His poems are recited at literary functions, his songs are sung in festivals and performances, and his plays are staged by theatre groups. And, the nation gets ready to celebrate Rabindra Jayanti every year.

Topics:

Rabindranath Tagore
Read More

Tagore Society Dhaka established to promote poet’s vision

82nd death anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore Sunday

Ontorey Bahirey Chitrangada

PrimeAsia University celebrates 'Rabindra-Nazrul Jayanti'

Rabindranath Tagore's 162nd birth anniversary observed at Shishu Academy

Rabindranath Tagore’s 162nd birth anniversary Monday

Latest News

Golden Monir acquitted in gold possession case

Moyes to leave West Ham at end of the season

Car catches fire in Karwan Bazar

First phase of upazila polls Wednesday

PM Hasina urges IOM to raise more funds for Rohingyas

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x