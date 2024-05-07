Arrangements underway to celebrate Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary in Kushtia

Preparations are in full swing to celebrate the 163rd birth anniversary of the world-renowned poet Rabindranath Tagore with a two-day festival at Shilaidaha Kuthibari in Kumarkhali upazila of Kushtia.

Various arrangements have been made around Kuthibari for the vibrant festival, which is an annual event.

Scheduled for the 25th and 26th of Baishakh, the two-day program includes discussions, poetry recitations, cultural performances, and the traditional rural fair of Bengal, all centred around the Kuthibari Chattar.

Shopkeepers are decorating their stalls with colourful items for the village fair, ensuring arrangements overseen by the district administration to avoid errors.

Law enforcement authorities have taken all necessary measures to ensure the security of the event attendees.

The 163rd birth anniversary ceremony will be inaugurated on Wednesday (Baisakh 25) by the Member of Parliament for Kushtia-3 (Sadar) and Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif.

Member of Parliament for Kushtia-4 (Kumarkhali-Khoksha) Constituency and freedom fighter Abdur Rauf will also grace the inauguration ceremony.

Fifty-nine groups of Rabindra Sangeet artists from both within and outside the country will perform songs on the occasion.

The Department of Archaeology has also taken all necessary steps to ensure the success of the event.

Al Amin Hussain, custodian of Shilaidaha Rabindra Kuthibari, said: “Preparations, including the cleaning of Shilaidaha Kuthibari, are being completed with the cooperation of the Directorate of Archaeology, the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, and the district administration of Kushtia.”

Speaking on security measures, Kumarkhali police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Akibul Islam assured that comprehensive security arrangements will be in place, with multiple levels of security to ensure the safety of guests and visitors.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) SM Mikail Islam of Kumarkhali upazila expressed optimism about celebrating the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore within the specified time, despite concerns about inclement weather, with cooperation from all stakeholders.

Shilaidaha Kuthibari in Kushtia holds a special place in literary history, serving as the backdrop for Rabindranath Tagore's creative endeavours and literary masterpieces. The serene countryside and the scenic beauty of the Padma River and the Gorai River have inspired some of the poet's finest works, making Kuthibari a symbol of literary excellence and a cherished landmark in Shilaidaha village.