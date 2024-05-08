‘Rabindranath shows the way of light’

State Minister for Planning Shahiduzzaman Sarkar said Rabindranath Tagore's philosophy shows Bengalis the path to light by eliminating discrimination and prejudice in society.

He was speaking after inaugurating Rabindranath Tagore's 163rd birth anniversary celebrations at Rabindra Kacharibari in Patisar under Naogaon on Wednesday.

The state minister said that the main identity of Rabindranath Tagore is that he is a poet and a craftsman who builds a self-reliant country. His poetry and literature tried to remove the darkness from everyone's mind and enlighten people.

“That light will enlighten us,” he added.

Later, a discussion, a reading session and cultural programs were held at the Debandra Manch. The events were organized under the patronage of the Ministry of Culture and Naogaon district administration.

Artistes from the district and Atrai upazila and Raninagar upazila units of Shilpakala Academy performed on the occasion.

SM Mozaffar Hossain, associate professor at the Economics Department at Naogaon Government College, spoke during a discussion on the theme of 'Dream and Reality of Golden Bengal and Rabindranath to Bangabandhu'.

Local Member of Parliament Sourendra Nath Chakraborty was also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy is celebrating the 163rd birth anniversary celebrations of Rabindranath Tagore with a three-day program.

Chhayanaut, a leading cultural organization in the country, has organized a two-day Rabindra Utsab at its auditorium. The programs include performances of solo and chorus songs, dance and poem recitations.

Apart from artistes of Chhayanaut, invited artistes and groups are taking part in the festival.

The government has also undertaken elaborate programs to celebrate the birth anniversary of the great poet.