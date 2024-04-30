PwC Bangladesh appoints Shams Zaman as country managing partner

Shams Zaman has been appointed country managing partner of PwC Bangladesh and will be the principal interface of PwC practices in Bangladesh.

He brings with him over 28 years of professional experience and has previously worked with Citi where he was head of Bangladesh, Corporate Bank, and was responsible for global subsidiaries, local corporates, financial institutions, public sector client coverage and origination business.

During his tenure, he also served as head of Markets Sales & Structuring and Head of Structured Finance in Bangladesh.

Prior to joining Citi, where he spent over 20 years, Shams worked for a boutique investment bank where he led capital markets and corporate finance business.

Shams holds MBA and BBA degrees. He has also completed an executive education program on leading strategic growth.

On Shams’ appointment, Sanjeev Krishan, chairman, PwC in India and PwC Bangladesh, said: "We firmly believe in Bangladesh's promising growth trajectory and stay committed to contributing to its momentum by expanding our market presence. With Shams’ extensive expertise, we're confident that PwC Bangladesh will be successfully expanding our client base, exceeding our stakeholder expectations and delivering tailored solutions to their unique business challenges.”

A strong focus of PwC Bangladesh has been to provide local, homegrown talent with the best opportunities to work in a world-class organization committed to building trust and delivering sustained outcomes for businesses in the country.

Led by Shams, PwC Bangladesh now has a strong team of 150+ professionals collaborating with their global counterparts and providing best-in-class technology-enabled services to a wide range of domestic and international clients based in the country.

On his appointment, Shams Zaman, country managing partner, PwC Bangladesh, said: “I am very excited to be a part of the PwC Network. Bangladesh stands at the cusp of transformation and I am eager to collaborate with our talented team, both locally and from across the network, harnessing collective strengths to innovate, strategize, and deliver exceptional results for our stakeholders that will propel our organization to new heights and make a positive impact in our nation’s growth agenda.”

Bangladesh has been clocking impressive macroeconomic growth over the last five years. At the same time, it has had to weather quite a few macroeconomic shocks – from high inflation to low foreign currency reserves to a sudden rise in energy prices.

PwC Bangladesh supports business leaders in the country dealing with these short-term issues to sustain the profitable growth of their respective businesses. At the same time, the firm is also undertaking transformation initiatives to help keep client organizations relevant in the future.