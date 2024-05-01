Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

National Parliament goes into second session Thursday

  • The session will begin at 5pm
  • The first session prorogued on March 5
The general view of parliament building of Bangladesh. Photo: Collected
Update : 01 May 2024, 07:28 PM

The 12th National Parliament will go into its second session on Thursday.

The session will begin at 5pm.

On April 15, President Mohammed Shahabuddin summoned the 2nd session of the 12th parliament exercising the power bestowed upon him as per Clause (1) of Article 72 of the Constitution.

Prior to the sitting, National Parliament Business Advisory Committee will hold a meeting to take decision on the proceedings and duration of the session.

The first session of the current parliament was prorogued on March 5.

Topics:

National Parliament
Read More

Latif Siddiqui leaves House for 10 minutes over time allocation

Awami League to interview aspirants for women reserved seats on Wednesday

Actors, celebrities leading Awami League’s party nomination race

Maiden session of 12th parliament starts

Last session of current parliament to begin on October 22

PM Hasina: Food security remains protected amid international crisis

Latest News

DB detains Milton Samadder

Khaleda Zia taken to Evercare Hospital for check-up

BJP invites Awami League to observe national polls situation in India

Saima Wazed calls for collaborative health leadership in South-East Asia

Man dies of suspected heatstroke on train at Kamalapur station

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x