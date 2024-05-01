National Parliament goes into second session Thursday

The 12th National Parliament will go into its second session on Thursday.

The session will begin at 5pm.

On April 15, President Mohammed Shahabuddin summoned the 2nd session of the 12th parliament exercising the power bestowed upon him as per Clause (1) of Article 72 of the Constitution.

Prior to the sitting, National Parliament Business Advisory Committee will hold a meeting to take decision on the proceedings and duration of the session.

The first session of the current parliament was prorogued on March 5.