Trader found dead in Bogra

Police recovered the body of a bakery businessman from a paddy field in Bogra Sadar upazila. Police said there were multiple injury marks on his head.

The incident took place early Tuesday in Talukdar Para of Hazradighi area under Nungola union of Bogra Sadar upazila.

The dead, Zahurul Islam, had been living in his in-laws’ house in the area for a long time.

According to police and locals, Zahurul went out of his house around 11 pm on Monday after receiving a phone call and did not return home. The next morning, locals found his body lying in a paddy field in Hazaradighi’s Talukdar Para and informed the police. Law enforcement officials later recovered the body from the spot.

Bogra Sadar Circle Additional Superintendent of Police Mostafa Manzur said there were clear signs of multiple head injuries on the victim. However, the reason behind the killing or those involved have not yet been identified. He assured that the perpetrators would be brought to justice soon.