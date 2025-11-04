Tuesday, November 04, 2025

Six killed in truck–autorickshaw collision in Noakhali

The accident occurred around 2:15pm

Six killed in truck–autorickshaw collision in Noakhali. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 04 Nov 2025, 06:07 PM

Six people, including a woman, were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a CNG-run autorickshaw in Kabirhat upazila of Noakhali on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 2:15pm in front of Islamia Madrasa on the Kabirhat–Basurhat road at Purba Fatehpur in Ward-2 of Kabirhat municipality.

Kabirhat Fire Service leader Firoz Alam and Kabirhat Upazila Health Officer Dr SK Debnath confirmed the matter.

According to locals, a truck heading towards Kabirhat from Basurhat collided head-on with a CNG-run autorickshaw coming from Sonapur towards Basurhat. The autorickshaw was completely mangled in the impact.

Five people, including the autorickshaw driver, died on the spot, while one critically injured person was rescued by locals and taken to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately. Four bodies have been kept at Kabirhat police station and two at the hospital.

Topics:

Noakhali
