Tuesday, November 04, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Cautionary signal No 3 advised at Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar ports

Fishing boats and trawlers over the Northeast Bay have been advised to come close to the coast

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 04 Nov 2025, 12:40 PM

Maritime ports of Chittagong and Cox's Bazar have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal No. 3 as the low-pressure area over East-central Bay and adjoining Myanmar coast persists.

It is likely to move north-north-westwards along the Myanmar-Bangladesh coasts, said a special bulletin of the Met office.

Under its influence, deep convection is taking place over the North-east Bay. Gusty or squally weather may affect the maritime ports of Chittagong, Cox's Bazar, the Northeast Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the Northeast Bay have been advised to come close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.

Topics:

Met OfficeMaritime
Read More

Cyclone 'Montha' weakens after crossing Andhra Pradesh coast

Rain forecast for most parts of country

Met office predicts rain

Local cautionary signal 3 issued for four seaports

Maritime ports advised to hoist local cautionary signal no 3

CA for accurate hydrographic data for development

Latest News

The falling concrete and our crumbling patience

Police HQ: Over 48,000 police officers trained ahead of national polls

Egyptian envoy meets Mirza Fakhrul

Women, climate, and the invisible frontlines

Private primary school students allowed to take scholarship exams

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x