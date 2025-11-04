Cautionary signal No 3 advised at Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar ports

Maritime ports of Chittagong and Cox's Bazar have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal No. 3 as the low-pressure area over East-central Bay and adjoining Myanmar coast persists.

It is likely to move north-north-westwards along the Myanmar-Bangladesh coasts, said a special bulletin of the Met office.

Under its influence, deep convection is taking place over the North-east Bay. Gusty or squally weather may affect the maritime ports of Chittagong, Cox's Bazar, the Northeast Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the Northeast Bay have been advised to come close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.