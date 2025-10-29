Cyclone 'Montha' weakens after crossing Andhra Pradesh coast

The severe cyclonic storm Montha that swept across India’s Andhra Pradesh coast around midnight on October 28 weakened into a deep depression by early Wednesday.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), the storm now lies over Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas and is expected to move north-northwestwards while gradually losing strength.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, and Khulna divisions, and at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions.

Moderately heavy to heavy rainfall may occur in some areas of the country within the 24 hours commencing 9am on Wednesday.

Day and night temperatures may fall slightly across the country, the Met office added.