Ras Mela begins at Dublar Char

From 8 am, Hindu pilgrims started their journey to the venue from Chandpai and Dhangmari stations in Mongla under special security arrangements made by the Forest Department

Pilgrims start their journey to the Ras Mela venue from Chandpai and Dhangmari stations in Mongla under special security arrangements made by the Forest Department Photo Courtesy
Update : 03 Nov 2025, 08:01 PM

Hundreds of devotees are marching toward Dublar Char, a remote coastal island in the Sundarbans, as the three-day traditional Ras Mela and Ras Puja festival of the Hindu community began yesterday.

From 8 am, Hindu pilgrims started their journey to the venue from Chandpai and Dhangmari stations in Mongla under special security arrangements made by the Forest Department. Members of the Bangladesh Scouts have joined the security and management efforts for the first time this year.

According to the East Sundarbans Division, a ban has been imposed on all types of tourism activities in the Sundarbans till Wednesday to ensure the smooth observance of Ras Mela, Ras Puja, and Punyasnan (holy bath). No tourist entry will be allowed into the forest area during this period.

East Sundarbans Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said the Forest Department, in cooperation with the Bangladesh Coast Guard, is maintaining round-the-clock surveillance to ensure safety and discipline at the venue.

Meanwhile, a cleanliness drive is underway at Dublar Char, where forest guards are removing plastic waste. Pilgrims have also been urged to avoid using plastic products to protect the environment of the Sundarbans.

 

Topics:

SundarbansPujaMonglaPilgrims
