Sunday, November 02, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Tourists shun Saint Martin’s amid strict govt restrictions

Tourists will be allowed to visit Saint Martin’s until January next year

St Martin Island. Photo: Collected
Update : 02 Nov 2025, 04:58 PM

Tourist turnout at Saint Martin’s Island has plummeted this season, leaving the country’s only coral island nearly deserted even during peak months.

On Sunday, for the second consecutive day, no ships departed from Cox’s Bazar’s Nunia Chara BIWTA jetty due to a lack of passengers. Locals say the government’s overnight stay ban and delayed jetty renovation have worsened their economic hardships.

“Although we have permission to operate, we couldn’t sail because there weren’t enough passengers,” said Hossain Islam Bahadur, general secretary of the Sea Cruise Operators Owners Association of Bangladesh. “Only about 100–150 tourists showed interest in day trips, but we need at least 350 to cover costs like fuel, crew wages, and tolls—around Tk10 lakh per trip.”

According to officials, tourists will be allowed to visit Saint Martin’s until January next year. From February 1, the island will once again remain closed for nine months. This season, strict limits allow no more than 2,000 tourists per day and prohibit overnight stays.

Operators said the island reopened to visitors on November 1 after a nine-month closure, but the new rules—especially the one-day visit restriction—have discouraged travelers. Initially, two ships, Karnaphuli Express and Baro Aulia, were scheduled to operate from Nunia Chara, but both withdrew because of poor passenger turnout.

Many travelers canceled trips after learning they couldn’t stay overnight, prompting operators to suspend services for November.

Foyzul Islam, acting chairman of Saint Martin’s Union, said: “Tourists are reluctant to visit because of the overnight stay ban, leaving the island empty even in peak season. Most residents depend entirely on tourism, and this decline has caused great distress. Traveling 7–8 hours by sea and returning the same day is unrealistic. These restrictions will only drive visitors away and risk wiping Saint Martin’s off Bangladesh’s tourism map. Meanwhile, renovation of the island’s only jetty remains stalled.”

Topics:

Saint Martin’s islandTourism Ban
Read More

Govt issues new travel guidelines to protect St Martin's ecosystem

Over 200 houses submerged on Saint Martin’s Island

Saint Martin to reopen in November with 2,000 daily visitors

Teknaf-Saint Martin's boat services resume after 5 days, essentials sent to island

Govt launches cleanup drive to protect Saint Martin’s ecosystem

Bangladesh's tourism sector endures tough 2024

Latest News

Ekushey book fair to be held after national polls

Tarique Rahman thanks EC for giving voting rights to expatriates

Gaza children gradually return to school after two years of war

Amir Khasru: Capacity buildup first, then LDC graduation

EC reviewing registration of political parties, decision expected this week

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x