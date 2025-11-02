Tourists shun Saint Martin’s amid strict govt restrictions

Tourist turnout at Saint Martin’s Island has plummeted this season, leaving the country’s only coral island nearly deserted even during peak months.

On Sunday, for the second consecutive day, no ships departed from Cox’s Bazar’s Nunia Chara BIWTA jetty due to a lack of passengers. Locals say the government’s overnight stay ban and delayed jetty renovation have worsened their economic hardships.

“Although we have permission to operate, we couldn’t sail because there weren’t enough passengers,” said Hossain Islam Bahadur, general secretary of the Sea Cruise Operators Owners Association of Bangladesh. “Only about 100–150 tourists showed interest in day trips, but we need at least 350 to cover costs like fuel, crew wages, and tolls—around Tk10 lakh per trip.”

According to officials, tourists will be allowed to visit Saint Martin’s until January next year. From February 1, the island will once again remain closed for nine months. This season, strict limits allow no more than 2,000 tourists per day and prohibit overnight stays.

Operators said the island reopened to visitors on November 1 after a nine-month closure, but the new rules—especially the one-day visit restriction—have discouraged travelers. Initially, two ships, Karnaphuli Express and Baro Aulia, were scheduled to operate from Nunia Chara, but both withdrew because of poor passenger turnout.

Many travelers canceled trips after learning they couldn’t stay overnight, prompting operators to suspend services for November.

Foyzul Islam, acting chairman of Saint Martin’s Union, said: “Tourists are reluctant to visit because of the overnight stay ban, leaving the island empty even in peak season. Most residents depend entirely on tourism, and this decline has caused great distress. Traveling 7–8 hours by sea and returning the same day is unrealistic. These restrictions will only drive visitors away and risk wiping Saint Martin’s off Bangladesh’s tourism map. Meanwhile, renovation of the island’s only jetty remains stalled.”