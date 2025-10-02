Over 200 houses submerged on Saint Martin’s Island

At least 200 houses have been submerged on Saint Martin’s Island following continuous rainfall triggered by inclement weather, leaving residents marooned.

Locals alleged that the problem intensified as a sluice gate on the island remained shut, preventing water from receding. They claimed that the closure, attributed to a local BNP leader, has left several thousand people from more than 200 families in distress. Meanwhile, vessel movement along the Teknaf-Saint Martin’s route has remained suspended for the past two days due to rough seas.

Rainfall began on Wednesday night and continued until 5pm on Thursday, raising fears among the island’s 10,000 residents as tidal surges grew stronger. Cox’s Bazar also experienced rainfall across several upazilas from Thursday morning.

Foyzul Islam, acting chairman of Saint Martin’s union parishad, said: “Vessel movement on the Teknaf-Saint Martin’s route has been suspended for two days due to bad weather. Continuous rain has left more than 200 families across five villages marooned. This happened mainly because a local resident shut the sluice gate, blocking water flow. We have already informed the local administration. Additionally, a fishing trawler anchored at the ghat capsized due to the tide.”

Residents reported that rain since Wednesday night left villages, including Purbo Para, Pashchim Para, Majher Para, Nazrul Para and Kona Para, submerged. They said the sluice gate, which had been the only channel for water drainage in those areas for decades, has been shut by Abul Kalam, vice president of Saint Martin’s union BNP.

Ward 4 member of the union parishad, Al Noman, said: “Around 150 households in my area have been trapped by stagnant water. Rainfall continues, but with the gate shut, no water can drain out. Repeated calls to open it have gone unanswered.”

A resident of Majher Para, Anowa Begum, described her ordeal: “My house has gone under water. We have been trapped since Wednesday morning. I sent my family members elsewhere but stayed behind. We could not cook or eat properly. Many families are suffering like mine. The sluice gate was closed by a local BNP leader despite repeated requests to open it.”

Another villager, Joynal Abedin, added: “Over 200 households remain marooned. The water has not gone down because of the closed sluice gate. Our suffering seems endless.”

When asked about the allegations, union BNP Vice President Abul Kalam denied responsibility: “I did not close the sluice gate. A man named Khalil, who lives near my house, shut it while marking his property boundary. That caused the water to stay trapped. We are now working together to reopen it.”

Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sheikh Ehsan Uddin said: “Hundreds of houses on Saint Martin’s Island have gone under water due to relentless rain. The problem was mainly caused by a closed sluice gate. We have instructed that it be opened to allow water drainage. Once the rain stops, the water is expected to recede. We are keeping in touch with affected families. Meanwhile, vessel movement on the Teknaf-Saint Martin’s route remains suspended due to rough seas to avoid accidents.”

A special weather bulletin issued on Thursday morning said the low pressure over the west-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas had intensified into a deep depression over the west- central and northwest Bay. The sea remained rough near the depression centre, prompting authorities to hoist local cautionary signal No-3 at the maritime ports of Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra.

The notice also advised fishing boats and trawlers in the northern Bay not to venture far from the coast and to move cautiously nearshore, ensuring they can return to safe shelter quickly if needed.