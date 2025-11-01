Workers protest leasing of New Mooring Terminal to foreign company

The Sramik-Karmachari Oikya Parishad (SKOP) is holding a mass hunger strike protesting the government’s decision to lease out the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) of Chittagong Port to foreign entities. The program began on Saturday morning in front of the Chittagong Press Club and will continue until 4pm, according to SKOP leaders.

The protest demands that the government stop all efforts to lease out the NCT, Laldia Char, or any other establishment of Chittagong Port to local or foreign companies, including DP World.

The hunger strike was inaugurated by SKOP central leader and president of the Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal, Anwar Hossen, and presided over by Kazi Sheikh Nurullah Bahar, divisional general secretary of Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal and former general secretary of the Chittagong Port CBA.

Among those present were Tapan Dutta, president of the Bangladesh Trade Union Centre (TUC) Chittagong District Committee and member of the Labor Reform Commission; S K Khoda Toton, president of Bangladesh Workers Federation; Khorhshedul Alam of Trade Union Sangha; S M Jamal Uddin, organizing secretary of Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal; Taslim Hossen Selim, general secretary of Dock Workers Party; Mashiuddoula, general secretary of the TUC Chittagong District Committee; Rizwanur Rahman Khan, joint convener of SKOP; Helal Uddin Kabir, convener of Socialist Workers Front Chittagong District; and Nurul Absar Touhid, president of BLF Chittagong Metropolitan Committee.

In his speech, Anwar Hossain said: “Chittagong Port is the main driving force of the country’s economy. The NCT, built entirely with domestic funding and equipped with modern technology, is currently the most successful container terminal in the country. Yet, the government’s decision to hand it over to the foreign company DP World is against national interests and suicidal. This decision will not be accepted under any circumstances.”

Tapan Dutta said: “This unilateral decision taken by the previous government and upheld by the current interim government is deeply regrettable. The people will never accept such a conspiracy to hand over the country’s strategic assets to foreigners. The government must withdraw its decision to lease out NCT and Laldia Char; otherwise, Chittagong will be shut down through hartals and blockades.”

Presiding over the event, Kazi Sheikh Nurullah Bahar said: “It is the responsibility of the state to protect public assets, not to sell or lease them. The interim government should focus on transferring power to elected representatives through free and fair elections. The ongoing harassment and unjust show-cause notices against port workers must also stop immediately.”

Speakers condemned the recent Chittagong Metropolitan Police ban on rallies and gatherings, saying: “No just movement has ever been suppressed through administrative bans or police obstruction, and this one will not be either. The workers will remain united and fight to the end for their rights.”

SKOP leaders declared that if the government does not immediately cancel the lease of NCT and Laldia Char, they will announce tougher programs, including complete work stoppages, hartals, and port blockades.

Other speakers said: “Despite being profitable, Chittagong Port is being targeted by foreign business interests and international imperial powers as part of a long-term regional plan. To implement this plan, the interim government has banned rallies and gatherings in port areas for a month. The previous Awami League government had already arranged to hand over the New Mooring Container Terminal to DP World without tender. Even after the mass uprising, the current government is moving ahead with this plan, and it must answer why.”

Among others who spoke were Zahed Uddin Shahin, Shahnewaz Chowdhury Minu, Ifthekhar Kamal Khan, and Kazi Anwarul Haque Huni, along with leaders from SKOP-affiliated labor organizations.

The event was conducted by TUC central organizer Fazlul Kabir Mintu. Expressing solidarity, former CPB central president Comrade Shah Alam, Basad Chittagong district in-charge Al Kaderi Joy, Gana Mukti Union district president Raja Mia, Socialist Students’ Front city president Miraj Uddin, and Bangladesh Workers Federation district convener Zahedunnabi Konak, along with leaders from various political, student, women, and professional groups, also addressed the gathering.