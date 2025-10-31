Saturday, November 01, 2025

DIG Ehsanullah 'missing' from Sardah Police Academy

No formal statement has yet been issued by the police regarding the incident

File image of Bangladesh Police Academy. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 31 Oct 2025, 08:59 PM

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ehsanullah has reportedly gone missing from the Bangladesh Police Academy in Sardah, Rajshahi.

Although he had been absent from the academy for two days, the matter came to light on Friday, according to BDnews24.

Saiful Islam, police superintendent (Administration) at the Bangladesh Police Academy, said: “DIG Ehsanullah has been absent from the academy since Wednesday. We have heard that a team came from Dhaka to detain him. His current whereabouts are unknown, and the matter is under investigation.”

Sources at the academy said a special team went to the Bangladesh Police Academy on Wednesday morning to arrest Ehsanullah, the former superintendent of police in Barisal and currently in charge of the academy’s Supply Department, over allegations of involvement in crossfire incidents and extrajudicial killings. However, he reportedly fled before the operation could take place.

Police said Ehsanullah learned in advance that the team was coming to arrest him in Sardah. Upon receiving the information, he quickly left the academy on a motorcycle.

During his tenure as superintendent of police in Barisal, DIG Ehsanullah was involved in several controversial operations, leading to cases being filed against him after August 5 last year.

No formal statement has yet been issued by the police regarding the incident.

Topics:

Bangladesh Police Academy
Dhaka Tribune

