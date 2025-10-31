8 shops gutted in Kurigram fire

Eight business establishments were gutted in a fire at Kachakata Bazaar in Nageshwari Upazila of Kurigram early Friday.

On information, a unit of the Nageshwari Fire Service rushed to the scene and brought the blaze under control within an hour, said Saiful Islam, team leader of the fire service.

By the time the fire was controlled, most of the shops were completely destroyed.

The fire may have originated from an electrical short circuit, said the officer.

Business owners estimated losses at over Tk40 lakh and urged authorities for immediate rehabilitation and compensation.