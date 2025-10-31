Friday, October 31, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

8 shops gutted in Kurigram fire

Business owners estimated losses at over Tk40 lakh

8 shops gutted in Kurigram fire. Photo: UNB
Update : 31 Oct 2025, 12:28 PM

Eight business establishments were gutted in a fire at Kachakata Bazaar in Nageshwari Upazila of Kurigram early Friday.

On information, a unit of the Nageshwari Fire Service rushed to the scene and brought the blaze under control within an hour, said Saiful Islam, team leader of the fire service.

By the time the fire was controlled, most of the shops were completely destroyed.

The fire may have originated from an electrical short circuit, said the officer.

Business owners estimated losses at over Tk40 lakh and urged authorities for immediate rehabilitation and compensation.

Topics:

FireKurigram
Read More

Fire at Mohammadpur building under control

Early signs of winter blanket Kurigram in fog

Mirpur factory fire: Owner claims arson

Fire breaks out at Mirpur Community Center building

Dhaka airport fire: Customs House to stay open Friday, Saturday

CAAB: Flammable materials intensified Dhaka airport fire

Latest News

Ebtedayee teachers continue sit-in for 19th day

Actor A R Montu’s residence raided, 7 arrested with firearms, narcotics

Tourist access to Saint Martin resumes Saturday with strict eco-friendly measures

India savours 'greatest day' after Women's World Cup heroics

Saudi Arabia cuts Umrah entry visa validity period to 1 month

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x