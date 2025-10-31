Friday, October 31, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

DGHS seals hospital, clinic, diagnostic centre in Rangpur for violations

The drives were conducted on Thursday afternoon

The drive was led by Dr Meshkatul Abed, assistant director of the Rangpur Divisional Health Directorate and Dr Shahin Sultana, Rangpur civil surgeon. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 31 Oct 2025, 11:56 AM

During a raid on Thursday, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) sealed the operating theaters of a hospital, a clinic, and a diagnostic centre in Rangpur city. The diagnostic centre was also ordered to halt all operations.

The action was taken due to the absence of doctors and nurses despite signboards displaying doctors’ names, the presence of more beds than approved, a patient’s death resulting from mismanagement, and the lack of a standard operation theatre.

The drives were conducted at Elite Hospital, Jaitun Clinic and Rahmania Digital Diagnostic Centre in the city’s Dhap area.

The operation was led by Dr Meshkatul Abed, assistant director of the Rangpur Divisional Health Directorate and Dr Shahin Sultana, Rangpur civil surgeon.

The civil surgeon of Rangpur said that many private hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centres in the Dhap area are operating below standard and deceiving patients in the name of treatment. Regular drives are being carried out to protect public health.

A special meeting with doctors will soon be held to ensure that they refrain from working at mismanaged facilities.

Meanwhile, Dr Meshkatul Abed said that the two clinics and one diagnostic centre lacked essential doctors and nurses, as well as life-saving equipment in their operation theatres. Several other irregularities were also found, prompting the authorities to seal the establishments. He added that drives will continue wherever irregularities are found

Topics:

HospitalRangpur
Read More

Son sentenced to death for killing mother in Rangpur

DAE sets target to produce over 25 lakh tons of potatoes in Rangpur

Gangachara bans cattle slaughter without clearance to curb anthrax

Decades of neglect turn Rangpur’s roads into daily hazards

EIR project helps produce 2.62-lakh tons of additional paddy in Rangpur

Low-lying areas flooded in Rangpur as Teesta crosses danger level

Latest News

Ebtedayee teachers continue sit-in for 19th day

Actor A R Montu’s residence raided, 7 arrested with firearms, narcotics

Tourist access to Saint Martin resumes Saturday with strict eco-friendly measures

India savours 'greatest day' after Women's World Cup heroics

Saudi Arabia cuts Umrah entry visa validity period to 1 month

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x