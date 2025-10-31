DGHS seals hospital, clinic, diagnostic centre in Rangpur for violations

During a raid on Thursday, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) sealed the operating theaters of a hospital, a clinic, and a diagnostic centre in Rangpur city. The diagnostic centre was also ordered to halt all operations.

The action was taken due to the absence of doctors and nurses despite signboards displaying doctors’ names, the presence of more beds than approved, a patient’s death resulting from mismanagement, and the lack of a standard operation theatre.

The drives were conducted at Elite Hospital, Jaitun Clinic and Rahmania Digital Diagnostic Centre in the city’s Dhap area.

The operation was led by Dr Meshkatul Abed, assistant director of the Rangpur Divisional Health Directorate and Dr Shahin Sultana, Rangpur civil surgeon.

The civil surgeon of Rangpur said that many private hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centres in the Dhap area are operating below standard and deceiving patients in the name of treatment. Regular drives are being carried out to protect public health.

A special meeting with doctors will soon be held to ensure that they refrain from working at mismanaged facilities.

Meanwhile, Dr Meshkatul Abed said that the two clinics and one diagnostic centre lacked essential doctors and nurses, as well as life-saving equipment in their operation theatres. Several other irregularities were also found, prompting the authorities to seal the establishments. He added that drives will continue wherever irregularities are found