Chhatra Dal man killed in Chittagong factional clash

An activist of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) was killed and 18 others were injured in a clash between two groups of Chhatra Dal and Jubo Dal activists over tearing a party banner at Bakolia in Chittagong city early Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Md Sazzad, son of Md Alam of Muradnagar upazila in Comilla district and a resident of Takterpool area of Chittagong city.

He was an active activist of the Bakolia unit JCD.

Nurul Alam Ashique, in-charge of Chittagong Medical College and Hospital police camp, said there was previous enmity between the supporters of Emdadul Haque Badsha, a supporter of City Mayor Dr Shahadat and Humayun Rashid, a Jubo Dal leader and a supporter of BNP leader Barrister Mir Helal.

The clash ensued around 1am when the supporters of Badsha scratched the banner of Humayun hanging on Excess Road in Bakolia area.

An exchange of gunfire between the two rival groups left one dead on the spot and 18 others injured.