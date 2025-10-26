Import-export halted at Benapole; traders in distress

Without any prior announcement or preparation, the customs authorities at Benapole Land Port in Jessore suspended all import and export operations after 6pm.

The decision was reportedly taken to prevent the entry of undocumented and smuggled goods.

This move has brought the country’s largest land port to a standstill, causing long queues of goods-laden trucks along the border and creating severe difficulties for traders, importers, and exporters.

The customs authorities, however, said that the decision was made during a meeting with the leadership of the C&F Agents Association.

Conversely, the association’s officials claimed that while the matter was discussed, no formal decision was taken.

It is noted that on August 1, 2017, the authorities of both countries had announced that the Benapole-Petrapole Integrated Check Post (ICP) would operate 24 hours.

In 2024, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) instructed all customs houses in the country to remain open round the clock. Nevertheless, this directive has yet to be implemented at Benapol.

Traders allege that due to a lack of coordination between port and customs operations, administrative complications frequently arise. On average, import and export transactions worth Tk200-250 crore are conducted daily through this port. The reduction in operating hours has resulted in significant disruptions to trade.

Port sources reported that over 1,500 trucks carrying goods, including fruits, vegetables, fish, cosmetics, and chemical raw materials, are stranded daily at the Bangladesh-India border, with perishable items at risk of spoilage.

Previously, around 400–450 trucks entered the port daily, but the recent decision has reduced this number to 180–200.

According to the Import-Export Association, the daily blockage of goods worth Tk100-150 is causing substantial losses to traders and revenue loss for the government amounting to several million taka per day.

Traders argue that the customs authorities cannot halt import-export operations for all based on the illegal import activities of a few without taking legal action against the culprits.

Mashiar Rahman, a C&F trader in Benapole, said: “Traders are stunned by the sudden closure of port operations after 6pm without prior notice. Hundreds of trucks are stranded on both sides, causing losses worth billions. If such measures continue, traders may be forced to use alternative ports like Bhomra, Hili, or Shona Masjid, which would also reduce government revenue.”

Kartik Chakraborty, general secretary of the Petrapole Clearing Agents Staff Welfare Association in India, said: “This unilateral decision by Bangladesh is affecting Indian traders as well and is creating a trust deficit in bilateral trade. Every day, over a thousand trucks are stuck at Petrapole. Previously, import-export operations continued until midnight.”

Motiur Rahman, president of the Benapole Import-Export Association, said: “Stakeholders should have been consulted before making this decision. Reducing operating hours unilaterally is harming traders, employees, and the government. We have spoken to the Customs Commissioner and emphasized the necessity of allowing at least 400–500 trucks to enter the port daily for import clearance.”

Emdadul Haque Lota, general secretary of the Benapole C&F Agents Association, added: “A few days ago, we held a meeting with the customs authorities. They proposed closing import-export operations after 6pm. We requested that the decision be communicated to all port users after consultation.”

Shamim Hossain Reza, director of Benapole Land Port, said: “We manage port operations, but no goods can be cleared without customs approval. This sudden decision is negatively impacting revenue and trade.”

Repeated attempts to contact Benapole Customs Commissioner Khalid Md Abu Hosen went unanswered. Since joining, he has refrained from speaking with journalists and has not designated any officials to address media inquiries. Previously, an assistant commissioner-level official would communicate with the press.

However, a customs official, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated that the decision was taken temporarily due to internal administrative coordination issues and could be resolved promptly.