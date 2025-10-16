Thursday, October 16, 2025

Customs official suspended over graft allegation

During the suspension period, she will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per existing rules, the order states

Logo of Bangladesh customs. Photo: UNB
Update : 16 Oct 2025, 06:56 PM

The government has suspended a customs official after her arrest by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Jessore earlier this month.

According to a notification issued by the Internal Resources Division (IRD) under the Ministry of Finance, Shamima Akter, revenue officer at Benapole Customs House, was arrested on October 7, 2025, by the ACC’s Integrated District Office in Jessore.

Invoking Section 39(2) of the Government Servants Act, 2018, the government deemed it appropriate to place her under suspension from the date of her arrest.

During the suspension period, she will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per existing rules, the order stated.

The IRD said the order was issued in the public interest.

The ACC arrested the customs officer from the Belapole land border on bribery charges, along with an NGO worker suspecting him to be her accomplice.

ACC Director General Akhtar Hossain had said the graft body personnel arrested Shamima Akter from western Jessore on charges of routinely taking bribes from clearing and forwarding (C&F) agents at the western land border port with India.

The ACC team earlier arrested NGO worker Hasibur Rahman from Benapole Custom House complex, adding that he used to collect bribes on Shamima’s behalf.

The ACC officials said Shamima was arrested a day after the NGO worker’s arrest with Tk2.76 lakh.

A case was filed against them under sections 161, 162, 163, 164, 165A, and 109 of the Penal Code and Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947.

