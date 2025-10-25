Saturday, October 25, 2025

BSF returns 60 Bangladeshis at Meherpur border

The returnees had illegally entered India from various parts of Bangladesh to work in Mumbai, Delhi, and Assam, according to BGB sources

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) hands over 60 Bangladeshi nationals, including six transgender individuals, to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at Meherpur’s Kazipur and Kathuli border points on Saturday, October 25, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 25 Oct 2025, 07:30 PM

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) handed over 60 Bangladeshi nationals—including six transgender individuals—to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at two border points in Meherpur on Saturday morning.

Around 10am, 30 people were handed over near Shaheed Sarani, close to main pillar 147 of the Kazipur border, to BGB Battalion-47. The remaining 30 were returned through the Kathuli border in Gangni upazila following a flag meeting between the two border forces.

Gangni Police Station Officer-in-Charge Bani Israil said legal procedures were being followed, and the families of the returnees have been notified.

BGB sources said the returnees, from different parts of Bangladesh, had illegally entered India through various border points to work as laborers in Mumbai, Delhi, and Assam.

They were later detained by Indian police and handed over to the BSF, which subsequently returned them through official channels.

