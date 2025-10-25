Two cattle traders killed as vehicle overturns in Naogaon

Two cattle traders were killed after a shallow-engine vehicle (locally known as a votvoti) carrying cows overturned in Dhamoirhat upazila of Naogaon. Six to seven others were injured in the incident.

The accident occurred on Saturday morning at the Double Bridge area on the Biharinegar Bypass Road in the upazila.

The deceased were identified as Bhuttu, 45, son of Nazim Uddin, and Nuhu Alam, 30, son of Joynul—both from Arannagar village.

According to locals, the victims were cattle traders. On Saturday morning, they were heading towards Joypurhat with cows on the votvoti when the driver lost control while giving way to a motorcycle near the Double Bridge area, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Two people died on the spot. Others injured in the incident were rescued and taken to the Upazila Health Complex.

Upon receiving the news, members of the Fire Service rushed to the scene and recovered the bodies.

Dhamoirhat Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Imam Jafar said: “Two people were killed when the votvoti overturned on the Biharinegar Bypass Road this morning. The bodies have been recovered with the help of the Fire Service. After completing legal formalities, the bodies will be handed over to the families.”