Friday, October 24, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

2 teenagers killed in Jessore road accident

The accident occurred in Jahangirpur area around 11:30am

Representational image. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 24 Oct 2025, 03:53 PM

Two teenagers were killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a sand-laden trolley in Chougachha upazila of Jessore district on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Emon Hossain, 15, son of Intaz Hossain, and Ashraful Islam, 15, son of Tariqul Islam, both residents of Kaliakundu Pashapole village under the same upazila.

Anwar Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Chougachha police station, said the accident occurred in Jahangirpur area around 11:30am when the duo riding the motorbike was heading towards Chougachha market.  

As they reached the Bhadra intersection, the speeding trolley hit the bike from the opposite direction, leaving them on the spot, he said.

On information, police recovered the bodies and sent them to Jessore General Hospital morgue for autopsy, the OC said.

Legal proceedings were underway in this connection, the police official added.

Topics:

Road Accident
Read More

Road crash leaves two dead in Faridpur

Students vacate road at Farmgate, traffic restored

Khulna division records over 600 deaths in 2025 road crashes

Police constable dies in Sylhet road crash

Perilous roads in Bangladesh: 1.16 lakh lives lost in accidents over 12 years

Two killed in separate road accidents in Gopalganj

Latest News

Dengue: 468 more dengue cases reported in 24hrs

Mbappe's Real Madrid aiming to end Barca's Clasico dominance

Road crash leaves two dead in Faridpur

Salman Shah case: Accused admits killing for Tk 12L, mother-in-law linked

Dhaka condemns 'Israeli sovereignty' over West Bank

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x