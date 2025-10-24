2 teenagers killed in Jessore road accident

Two teenagers were killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a sand-laden trolley in Chougachha upazila of Jessore district on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Emon Hossain, 15, son of Intaz Hossain, and Ashraful Islam, 15, son of Tariqul Islam, both residents of Kaliakundu Pashapole village under the same upazila.

Anwar Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Chougachha police station, said the accident occurred in Jahangirpur area around 11:30am when the duo riding the motorbike was heading towards Chougachha market.

As they reached the Bhadra intersection, the speeding trolley hit the bike from the opposite direction, leaving them on the spot, he said.

On information, police recovered the bodies and sent them to Jessore General Hospital morgue for autopsy, the OC said.

Legal proceedings were underway in this connection, the police official added.