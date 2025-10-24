Man arrested for abducting, raping teacher at gunpoint in Khagrachhari

A schoolteacher was abducted at gunpoint and raped in Matiranga upazila of Khagrachhari on Thursday night.

Law enforcement authorities have arrested a man in connection with the incident, which occurred around 8pm on Thursday.

The arrestee has been identified as Liton Tripura, 24, son of Bachhuram Tripura from Golabari area of Mahalchhari in Khagrachhari Sadar.

Following the incident, members of the security forces detained him and handed him over to the police. Police later showed him arrested in a case filed by the rape survivor.

According to the survivor's statement, she was travelling by motorcycle with a friend from Khagrachhari Sadar to a tourist spot in Matiranga on Thursday evening when Liton Tripura intercepted their vehicle.

At gunpoint, he forced her into a nearby forest, where he raped her.

The teacher further alleged that after the assault, Liton confined her and demanded Tk10,000.

She then called her friend—the person she was travelling with—to inform him about the demand. By that time, her friend had already alerted local residents and security personnel about her abduction.

Acting on the information, the security forces conducted a raid and apprehended Liton Tripura.

When contacted, Officer-in-Charge of Matiranga police station Toufikul Islam said that the weapon used in the crime has not yet been recovered.

"A case has been filed against Liton Tripura, and necessary legal actions are being taken,” he added.