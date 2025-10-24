Friday, October 24, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Man arrested for abducting, raping teacher at gunpoint in Khagrachhari

He demanded Tk10,000 from the rape survivor 

The arrestee Liton Tripura, 24. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 24 Oct 2025, 11:39 AM

A schoolteacher was abducted at gunpoint and raped in Matiranga upazila of Khagrachhari on Thursday night.

Law enforcement authorities have arrested a man in connection with the incident, which occurred around 8pm on Thursday.

The arrestee has been identified as Liton Tripura, 24, son of Bachhuram Tripura from Golabari area of Mahalchhari in Khagrachhari Sadar.

Following the incident, members of the security forces detained him and handed him over to the police. Police later showed him arrested in a case filed by the rape survivor.

According to the survivor's statement, she was travelling by motorcycle with a friend from Khagrachhari Sadar to a tourist spot in Matiranga on Thursday evening when Liton Tripura intercepted their vehicle.

At gunpoint, he forced her into a nearby forest, where he raped her.

The teacher further alleged that after the assault, Liton confined her and demanded Tk10,000.

She then called her friend—the person she was travelling with—to inform him about the demand. By that time, her friend had already alerted local residents and security personnel about her abduction.

Acting on the information, the security forces conducted a raid and apprehended Liton Tripura.

When contacted, Officer-in-Charge of Matiranga police station Toufikul Islam said that the weapon used in the crime has not yet been recovered.

"A case has been filed against Liton Tripura, and necessary legal actions are being taken,” he added.

Topics:

Khagrachhari
Read More

Floating pomelos of the hills: A unique blend of nature, tradition and innovation

Fire breaks out at Guimara market in Khagrachhari

Section 144 withdrawn in Khagrachhari following blockade end

Jumma Chhatra Janata fully withdraws blockade in Khagrachhari

Govt extends assistance to affected-families in Khagrachhari

BanglaFact: India Today report on Khagrachhari incident baseless

Latest News

DG: Digital tracking to ensure transparency in Ansar’s election duties

BMD: Low-pressure area over Bay likely to intensify

Man killed by DSCC garbage truck in Jatrabari

Navy detains 9 Indian fishermen for illegal fishing

Speculation over Nasiruddin Patwary's resignation, NCP clarifies

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x