Thursday, October 23, 2025

Eco-friendly food system should be promoted, say social watchdogs

They called for building green fuel-based food systems to protect the environment from the negative impact of fossil fuel-dependent systems

Participants attend a public gathering at Lalon Shah Open Stage in Rajshahi city on Thursday, October 23, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 23 Oct 2025, 11:32 PM

Social watchdogs at a public gathering in Rajshahi city on Thursday said eco-friendly food systems should be promoted to avert negative impact on human health.

They called for building green fuel-based food systems to protect the environment from the negative impact of fossil fuel-dependent systems.

WE THE 99, Fight Inequality Alliance (FIA) and Bangladesh Resource Centre for Indigenous Knowledge (BARCIK), a research-based development organization, arranged the public gathering at Lalon Shah Open Stage in the city as part of the Global Red campaign.

“Renew the food system, phase out fossil fuel” was the slogan of the event.

BARCIK Regional Coordinator Shahidul Islam read out the concept paper on the issue, putting forward a set of recommendations on how to attain the cherished goal.

Cultural activist Waliur Rahman, Barendra Youth Forum President Shaikh Tasnim Jamal, Adivasi Youth leader Sabitry Hembrom, youth environment activist Hasibul Hasnat and Youth Coordinator Atikur Rahman also spoke on the occasion.

They unanimously called for launching green fuel and sustainable agriculture methods together with undertaking effective initiatives for the empowerment of the small and local farmers for their food security. 

Besides, emphasis should be given on formulating an eco-friendly policy and its implementation and an equity-based food system.

Topics:

Rajshahi
