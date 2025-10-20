World Statistics Day observed in Jamalpur

World Statistics Day and National Statistics Day were marked in Jamalpur on Monday with the theme “Quality Statistics for All.”

The district administration and the Jamalpur District Statistics Office organised a vibrant rally starting from Faujdari Mor. The procession paraded through the town and concluded at the deputy commissioner’s office.

A discussion meeting followed in the Collectorate Conference Room, presided over by Deputy Commissioner Hasina Begum.

Speakers at the event included Additional Superintendent of Police Yahia Al Mamun, Additional Deputy Commissioner Iftekhar Yunus, Deputy Director of the District Statistics Office Rafiuzzaman, and Jamalpur Press Club President Fazle Elahi Makam.

They highlighted the significance of accurate statistics in areas such as population, agriculture, education, health, trade, and Sustainable Development Goal implementation for building a prosperous Bangladesh.