Monday, October 20, 2025

World Statistics Day observed in Jamalpur

Speakers have stressed the need for accurate statistics in population, agriculture, education, health, trade, and SDG implementation

Deputy Commissioner Hasina Begum presides over a discussion meeting on World Statistics Day and National Statistics Day in Jamalpur, where officials and community leaders emphasise the role of accurate data in national development on Monday, October 20, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 20 Oct 2025, 08:18 PM

World Statistics Day and National Statistics Day were marked in Jamalpur on Monday with the theme “Quality Statistics for All.”

The district administration and the Jamalpur District Statistics Office organised a vibrant rally starting from Faujdari Mor. The procession paraded through the town and concluded at the deputy commissioner’s office.

A discussion meeting followed in the Collectorate Conference Room, presided over by Deputy Commissioner Hasina Begum.

Speakers at the event included Additional Superintendent of Police Yahia Al Mamun, Additional Deputy Commissioner Iftekhar Yunus, Deputy Director of the District Statistics Office Rafiuzzaman, and Jamalpur Press Club President Fazle Elahi Makam.

They highlighted the significance of accurate statistics in areas such as population, agriculture, education, health, trade, and Sustainable Development Goal implementation for building a prosperous Bangladesh.

Topics:

Jamalpur
