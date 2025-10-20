Monday, October 20, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

BUP student gang-raped in Savar; two accused arrested

Dhaka District (North) Detective Police (DB) conducted a raid in the Nagri area of Kaliganj, Gazipur, and arrested Sohel Rozario, 37

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 20 Oct 2025, 02:10 PM

Savar police have arrested two accused in connection with the gang rape of a student of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) while she was returning home on October 14.

At around 2am Monday, Dhaka District (North) Detective Police (DB) conducted a raid in the Nagri area of Kaliganj, Gazipur, and arrested Sohel Rozario, 37. Sohel is the son of Santosh Rozario from the Komlapur Gawali area of Savar.

Earlier, Mithu Biswas, 35, another accused in the same case, was arrested by Savar model police station on Sunday morning. The other accused is Biplob Rozario, 40, from the same area of Savar. Sohel has been accused of rape, while Biplob and Mithu are accused of aiding the crime.

Jalal Uddin, officer-in-charge of Dhaka District (North) DB, said Sohel Rozario, the main accused in the BUP student rape case, was arrested during the raid and will be handed over to Savar model police station.

According to the case statement, on October 14, the student returned home after giving private tuition to a student in Savar. She found her house locked and later learned that her mother had left the key with a nearby shop owner. She took the key and began walking home.

On her way, Sohel Rozario questioned her on various matters. After walking some distance, the other two accused joined him. They followed her and asked questions before Sohel took her to his house around 7pm, issuing threats, and raped her.

The other two accused assisted in the crime.

After the assault, Sohel threatened to kill her if she told anyone, according to the rape survivor's statement in the case.

Topics:

RapeSavar
Read More

Familiar faces behind most rape cases, reveals PBI report

Fire at Savar garment factory under control

Former leader of banned BCL, 2 others held with Yaba in Savar

Gono Bishwabidyalay holds student union polls after seven years

23 bhori of looted gold recovered, 3 arrested in Savar

Death penalty for two in 2013 rape, murder of teen girl

Latest News

Police claim Jobayed murder occurred over a jealousy dispute

Fakhrul: July Uprising paves way to build prosperous Bangladesh

Govt asks CAAB to waive charges for additional flights after HSIA fire

Sweden names ex-Chelsea manager Graham Potter new coach

JnU announces 2-day mourning over student Jobayed’s murder

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x