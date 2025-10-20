Monday, October 20, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Outrage at JnU after student’s murder

Jobayed’s blood-stained body was discovered on the staircase of his tuition student’s house

Jobayed Hossen. Photo: Collected
Update : 20 Oct 2025, 12:57 PM

Sixteen hours after the murder of Jagannath University (JnU) student Jobayed Hossen, police are yet to detain the prime suspect or record a case as of 10am on Monday, sparking outrage among fellow students and others.

Police have so far detained and interrogated the victim’s tuition student, Bargis Shabnam Barsha, in connection with the incident.

Rafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bangshal Police Station, shared updates with reporters at his office on Monday morning.

Citing Barsha’s statement, the OC said there had been a romantic relationship between Barsha and prime suspect Mahir Rahman, who grew up as neighbours in Armanitola.

Mahir is a first-year student at Burhanuddin College, while Barsha is a second-year student at Dhaka Mohanagar Mohila College.

Recently, their relationship ended after Barsha confided in Mahir that she liked her tutor, Jobayed, though she had not expressed it openly, the OC added.

Angered by this, Mahir allegedly devised a plan to eliminate Jobayed and shared it with his friend Nafis.

On Sunday afternoon, Barsha phoned Jobayed to confirm if he would come for tuition that day. He replied that he was on his way to her residence. Moments later, Jobayed’s blood-stained body was discovered on the staircase of Barsha’s house.

OC Rafiqul said police had identified two youths seen fleeing the scene shortly after the murder.

Meanwhile, the victim’s elder brother, Enayet Hossain Saikat, said on Monday morning that the family intended to file a case against Barsha, her parents, Mahir and Nafis.

He, however, alleged that the OC advised them not to include too many names, claiming it might weaken the case.

“But we want to mention all five names. We only want justice for my brother’s murder,” Enayet said, adding that the family had been at the police station since Sunday night but officers were delaying the filing.

When asked about the delay, OC Rafiqul said: “We will accept the case with the names they want to include, but I advised them to consult university teachers before making a final decision.”

Jagannath University (JnU)
