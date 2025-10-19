Sunday, October 19, 2025

Clash breaks out at Khulna Jail; 3 inmates sent to Kashimpur

A list of 25 names has been prepared and sent to the authorities, and the number may increase as verification continues

File image of Khulna District Jail. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 19 Oct 2025, 09:45 PM

A clash erupted inside Khulna District Jail on Saturday afternoon, prompting authorities to transfer three inmates to the high-security Kashimpur Central Jail in Dhaka.

On Sunday morning, police escorted three inmates — Kala Tuhin, Rabby, the younger brother of Grenade Babu, and Jitu — to Dhaka in a prison van.

Munir Hossain, district officer of Khulna Jail, said the jail authorities informed the central prison headquarters about the incident the previous night.

A list of 25 names has been prepared and sent to the authorities, and the number may increase as verification continues. Measures are being taken according to instructions from headquarters, he added.

The clash reportedly began over allegations of teasing among inmates, escalating into a chase and scuffle. No injuries were reported, and the situation was quickly brought under control.

In Khulna, several members of the "Grenade Babu" and "Lavlu" groups are currently in jail following a series of clashes and fatalities linked to the drug trade and power struggles.

Inside the jail and during court appearances, the two groups reportedly exchange abusive words when they come face-to-face. The recent clash inside the jail occurred as a continuation of these ongoing tensions.

Topics:

KhulnaKashimpur Central Jail
