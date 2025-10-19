Chittagong port suspends increased entry fees for cargo vehicles

The extended gate pass fees for cargo vehicles have been temporarily resolved, as the Chittagong port authority has suspended the newly introduced tariff hike.

The decision was taken at a meeting held with the port authorities and the leaders of the transport owners and workers association on Sunday at the port building, with Chairman of Chittagong Port Authority Rear Admiral S M Moniruzzaman in the chair.

Omar Faruk, secretary of the Port Authority, said the revised tariff was issued through a government-approved gazette, which cannot be withdrawn or changed unilaterally by the Port Authority.

But considering the importance of the issue for the country's import-export sector, the chairman and other members have decided to suspend the increased tariff for cargo vehicles until further notice, he said.

The movement of trucks, covered vans, lorries, and trailers at the port had come to a halt from Saturday, causing disruption to the delivery of imported goods.

“Based on today’s meeting, we will send recommendations and proposals to the board and forward them to the ministry. Once approved, the final decision will be communicated,” said Faruk.

For now, the suspension remains in effect, he added.

Around 6,000 cargo trucks and covered vans are currently waiting outside the port.

Commenting on the work stoppage by C&F agents and employees and the warning issued by the Port Users’ Forum demanding suspension of the new tariff schedule, Faruk said that Sunday’s discussion was specifically focused on truck, covered van, lorry, and prime mover operations.

Md Shamsuzzaman Sumon, welfare secretary of the Inter-District Truck and Covered Van Owners' Association and Port Affairs Secretary of the Divisional Goods Transport Federation, said: “The port chairman said the increased gate pass fee under the new tariff schedule for cargo vehicles is suspended. For now, we won’t have to pay the new fee of Tk230. We can continue using the previous rate of Tk57.50 per vehicle. If we’re allowed to operate at the earlier rate, we’ll resume transporting goods.”

Around 8,000 to 9,000 cargo trucks and covered vans operate through the port daily, he said.

Alauddin Faruk, general secretary of the Chittagong District Truck and Covered Van Workers’ Union, said: “After long discussions, the port chairman agreed to suspend the increased gate pass fee for cargo vehicles. If we receive the suspension order in writing, we will withdraw the work stoppage. Since the implementation order was issued in writing, we expect the suspension to be officially communicated in the same manner before taking further steps.”