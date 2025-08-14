Friday, August 15, 2025

Press secretary: Adviser Farida Akhter misspoke

The press secretary said the non-disclosure of the draft bilateral agreement is an established diplomatic practice

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam clarifies that Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter “misspoke” regarding the non-disclosure of the draft tariff agreement with the United States, on Thursday, August 14, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 14 Aug 2025, 09:59 PM

Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Thursday said Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter “misspoke” on the non-disclosure of the draft agreement with the United States on tariffs.

“She misspoke on this matter,” Shafiqul said, when his attention was drawn to the statement of Adviser Farida Akhter expressing concern about the non-disclosure of the draft agreement with the US on tariffs.

The press secretary said the non-disclosure of the draft bilateral agreement is an established diplomatic practice.

“The interim government is fully committed to ensuring transparency in its work and intends to request the US authorities to lift the non-disclosure clause when the tariff agreements are fully completed,” he added.

Topics:

United States (US)tariffsFarida AkhterShafiqul Alam
