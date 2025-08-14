Press secretary: Adviser Farida Akhter misspoke

Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Thursday said Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter “misspoke” on the non-disclosure of the draft agreement with the United States on tariffs.

“She misspoke on this matter,” Shafiqul said, when his attention was drawn to the statement of Adviser Farida Akhter expressing concern about the non-disclosure of the draft agreement with the US on tariffs.

The press secretary said the non-disclosure of the draft bilateral agreement is an established diplomatic practice.

“The interim government is fully committed to ensuring transparency in its work and intends to request the US authorities to lift the non-disclosure clause when the tariff agreements are fully completed,” he added.