Collapsing road in Bogra’s Sonatala puts students and locals at risk

In Bogra’s Sonatala upazila, the connecting road to two educational institutions in Shicharpara village under Jorgacha union is collapsing due to recent heavy rainfall and a lack of maintenance.

Locals fear that pedestrians and students using the road are at risk of accidents at any moment.

The affected residents have urged the concerned government authorities to take immediate action to repair the road.

According to local sources, Shicharpara village is located about seven kilometers south of the Sonatala upazila headquarters in eastern Bogura. The road adjacent to Shicharpara Buljan High School and Shicharpara Government Primary School has not been repaired for a long time.

Recent rains have caused multiple sections of the road to cave in, resulting in immense suffering for residents, as well as teachers and students of the two institutions.

While it is still possible to travel with great difficulty during the day, accidents have reportedly occurred at night.

Residents of Shicharpara, including Shahidul Islam, Sirajul Haque, and Badruddoza Babu, said that although their area has advanced significantly in education and commerce, the authorities have yet to take any initiative to repair the only road connecting the area.

They added that the suffering of all who depend on the road for daily movement continues to worsen.

Abdur Rashid, head teacher of Shicharpara Buljan High School, stated that over a thousand students study in the two neighboring institutions.

“The broken road is causing severe difficulties for our students,” he said, adding that the road must be repaired immediately to prevent possible accidents involving students.

Golam Rabbani, chairman of Jorgacha Union Parishad, said the damaged road, which connects Jorgacha union to Baluya union, is crucial for local communication.

“Thousands of people from both unions are facing immense suffering due to the collapse. It needs urgent repair,” he said.

Regarding the matter, Sonatala Upazila Engineer Atikur Rahman Talukdar said several vital roads in the upazila have recently been damaged.

"We have already informed the higher authorities. The repair work will begin through a tender process once the allocation is received,” he added.