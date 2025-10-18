Gopalganj villagers asked to surrender homemade weapons to curb clashes

To maintain law and order and curb the long-standing culture of rural clashes, police in Tungipara upazila of Gopalganj have instructed residents to surrender all homemade weapons, including shields and spears.

Under the initiative of Tungipara police station, public announcements have been made across different unions, urging people to submit all traditional weapons — such as shields, spears, billhooks, machetes, and sticks — to their respective union parishad offices.

Police have warned that legal action will be taken against those who fail to comply with the order. However, no punitive measures will be imposed on those who voluntarily surrender their weapons.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Jahidul Islam of Tungipara police station said minor disputes in villages often escalate into violent clashes. Such incidents have occurred in Sriramkandi, Gemadanga, Patgati, and Gauhardanga villages, where even nine-year-olds to elderly residents took up sticks, shields, and spears to fight.

“It is truly alarming and tragic. People get injured, and sometimes even die, over trivial issues, despite the presence of laws, courts, and social systems. Taking the law into one’s own hands has sadly become a kind of culture,” he said.

He added that such behavior has no place in a civilized society and that police are working to change this deeply rooted culture of village brawls. “When people have weapons at hand, they may act rashly out of anger. Without weapons, they are more likely to restrain themselves,” he said.

The surrendered weapons will later be destroyed in accordance with regulations, he added.

A resident of Patgati village, Hannan Sheikh, said fights between neighbors often broke out due to hidden weapons kept in houses. “It is a very good initiative that the police are now collecting these weapons,” he said.

A local woman, who preferred not to be named, said that in the past, even small quarrels would escalate into fights involving shields and spears. “Now that the police have instructed us to surrender them, it will surely reduce violence,” she said.

Rungu Khan, a member of Ward-5 of Gauhardanga under Patgati Union Parishad, said they were campaigning in coordination with police across every ward. “Those who surrender their weapons will not face any punishment. We are encouraging everyone to help build a peaceful society,” he said.

On September 15 and October 6, violent clashes erupted in Sriramkandi, Patgati, and Gauhardanga areas over disputes regarding coconut collection, leaving 35 people injured. Police launched this special drive to prevent such incidents.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Farzana Akter described the move as “a timely and essential step” for maintaining law and order, adding that the administration will fully support the police.