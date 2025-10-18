Saturday, October 18, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Gopalganj villagers asked to surrender homemade weapons to curb clashes

Police have warned that legal action will be taken against those who fail to comply with the order

File image of Tungipara police station. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 18 Oct 2025, 06:18 PM

To maintain law and order and curb the long-standing culture of rural clashes, police in Tungipara upazila of Gopalganj have instructed residents to surrender all homemade weapons, including shields and spears.

Under the initiative of Tungipara police station, public announcements have been made across different unions, urging people to submit all traditional weapons — such as shields, spears, billhooks, machetes, and sticks — to their respective union parishad offices.

Police have warned that legal action will be taken against those who fail to comply with the order. However, no punitive measures will be imposed on those who voluntarily surrender their weapons.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Jahidul Islam of Tungipara police station said minor disputes in villages often escalate into violent clashes. Such incidents have occurred in Sriramkandi, Gemadanga, Patgati, and Gauhardanga villages, where even nine-year-olds to elderly residents took up sticks, shields, and spears to fight.

“It is truly alarming and tragic. People get injured, and sometimes even die, over trivial issues, despite the presence of laws, courts, and social systems. Taking the law into one’s own hands has sadly become a kind of culture,” he said.

He added that such behavior has no place in a civilized society and that police are working to change this deeply rooted culture of village brawls. “When people have weapons at hand, they may act rashly out of anger. Without weapons, they are more likely to restrain themselves,” he said.

The surrendered weapons will later be destroyed in accordance with regulations, he added.

A resident of Patgati village, Hannan Sheikh, said fights between neighbors often broke out due to hidden weapons kept in houses. “It is a very good initiative that the police are now collecting these weapons,” he said.

A local woman, who preferred not to be named, said that in the past, even small quarrels would escalate into fights involving shields and spears. “Now that the police have instructed us to surrender them, it will surely reduce violence,” she said.

Rungu Khan, a member of Ward-5 of Gauhardanga under Patgati Union Parishad, said they were campaigning in coordination with police across every ward. “Those who surrender their weapons will not face any punishment. We are encouraging everyone to help build a peaceful society,” he said.

On September 15 and October 6, violent clashes erupted in Sriramkandi, Patgati, and Gauhardanga areas over disputes regarding coconut collection, leaving 35 people injured. Police launched this special drive to prevent such incidents.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Farzana Akter described the move as “a timely and essential step” for maintaining law and order, adding that the administration will fully support the police.

Topics:

Law and OrderGopalganjTungipara
Read More

Helper dies, 30 injured as bus overturns on road in Gopalganj

Two killed in separate road accidents in Gopalganj

Low-income families suffer as OMS sale halted in Gopalganj

Two killed in separate road accidents in Gopalganj

Underaged mother ‘kills’ 10-day old daughter in Gopalganj

Four killed, one injured as bus hits autorickshaw in Gopalganj

Latest News

Fire at Dhaka airport forces flight diversions

Sylheti leaders warn of remittance halt over stalled development

Robbery attempt foiled near Satchari National Park in Habiganj

Govt to block sites for gambling ads without notice from Sunday

Attorney General: Failure to implement July Charter will set country backward

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x