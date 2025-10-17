Speakers: Public interest growing in typhoid vaccine in Rajshahi

Public interest has been growing towards the typhoid vaccine and there is no hesitation about it in Rajshahi. In the initial week of the vaccination campaign, around 37% students of the division's several educational institutions received the vaccines.

Health officials revealed this information in a consultation meeting with the mass media workers on Friday.

The National Institute of Mass Communication (NIMC) organized the meeting at the conference hall of the Divisional Commissioner's Office in Rajshahi to mark the ongoing National Typhoid Vaccination Campaign-2025.

Commissioner of Rajshahi division Khondoker Azim Ahmed addressed the meeting as the chief guest while NIMC Director General Muhammad Hiruzzaman was in the chair.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Mohammad Shahjahan, Divisional Director of Department of Health Dr Habibur Rahman, Additional Divisional Commissioner Dr Chitralekha Nazneen, Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohinul Islam and Social and Behavior Change Specialist of Unicef Bangladeshi Sheikh Masudur Rahman also spoke on the occasion.

Civil Surgeon Dr SIM Raziul Karim gave an illustration on the vaccination campaign and its aspects.

He said the campaign is planned to run for 18 working days, with initial doses at schools from October 12 to 30 and subsequent doses at EPI centers from November 1 to 13.

The campaign, under the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI), rolled out in two phases: first through school-based camps for 10 working days, followed by eight days at the EPI centres for children who missed the school campaign.

Parents can register online using a 17-digit birth registration number to obtain vaccine cards; those without birth certificates can register with a parent's mobile number and receive written proof of vaccination.

The single-dose injectable typhoid conjugate vaccine, supplied by Gavi, provides protection for 3 to 7 years and is proven safe with no major side effects.

Khondoker Azim Ahmed told the meeting that a target has been set to bring around 52 lakh children aged between nine and 16 years under the typhoid vaccination in all eight districts under the division this time.

Already, the 25% target has been achieved and there will be no problem in achieving the total target.

He also said no report of any side effects of the vaccine was received and the vaccination campaign is progressing properly.

Commissioner Azim Ahmed also said the mass-media workers remained with the vaccination campaign from its initial stage. He sought more support from them to make the campaign a total success.

Health officials urge parents to take advantage of this free government initiative to protect their children against typhoid, a disease linked to poor sanitation and unsafe water.