Tk 120 cr bridge nears completion in Khulna's Paikgasa

Work on a 748.9-metre bridge over the Korulia River at Laskar in Paikgasa upazila of Khulna is progressing rapidly, with about 60% of the construction already completed.

If no major obstacles arise, authorities expect the bridge to be ready for traffic by September 2026, upon completion within the scheduled timeframe. The project is expected to bring a major transformation to the communication system in the coastal region.

Local residents said once the bridge is completed, boats will no longer be needed to cross the river, easing long-standing travel difficulties. They believe it will have a positive impact on the economy and environment of coastal communities.

The bridge will also make it easier to transport fish and agricultural products from the area to different parts of the country. It will improve access to district and upazila headquarters, government offices, educational institutions, hospitals, and emergency services, while enhancing people’s living standards. There is also potential for tourism development around the bridge area in the future.

According to the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED), the project was undertaken to establish faster communication between the coastal upazilas of Koyra and Paikgasa and the Khulna district headquarters. The foundation stone for the project was laid on November 13, 2023.

Implemented under the “Important Bridge Construction Project on Rural Roads–1” of LGED, the Tk120 crore mega project—measuring 748 metres in length and 32 feet in width—is being executed by the contractor firm NDE Company Ltd.

Project Manager Md Saheb Ali of NDE said that river training and other works have been completed up to 60% as per schedule. He expressed optimism that the project will be finished within the stipulated time.

LGED Assistant Engineer Abdullah Al Mamun said the construction is progressing quickly, while land acquisition for 300 metres of connecting roads on both sides—Laskar and Khariya—is currently underway.

Paikgasa Upazila Engineer Shafin Shoaib said the visually striking bridge includes 240 piles, of which 232 have been completed. It will feature 25 RCC spans and a 75-metre steel span in the middle of the river.