RMP: Bomb explosion video from Rucsu polls was AI-generated

A video circulating on social media showing an alleged bomb explosion during the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (Rucsu) election has been found to be AI-generated, according to the Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP).

The footage appeared to capture an explosion while a journalist was speaking near the university.

RMP spokesperson and Deputy Police Commissioner Gaziur Rahman said the video came to light while the Cyber Crime Unit was monitoring social media. After verification and fact-checking, investigators confirmed that the footage was entirely created using artificial intelligence (AI).

He said certain groups were deliberately spreading such fabricated videos to mislead the public and create panic.

RMP urged social media users to refrain from posting, sharing, or engaging with fake or misleading content, warning that spreading rumors or false information is a criminal offense. The police have pledged to take strict legal action in this regard.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, another video went viral showing a group of people standing in a garden near the university during the election. The footage was shared with the claim that “members of a political party were distributing weapons opposite the university’s main gate.”

Upon investigation, law enforcement found that the individuals were mostly local residents and supporters from various groups who were simply walking, chatting, or eating in the area. Police, RAB, and BGB personnel were already stationed nearby.

RMP stated that it would be impossible to distribute weapons openly in such a location under the watch of law enforcement and journalists. The misleading video, they said, was an attempt by certain quarters to spread fear and confusion among the public.

The RMP again reminded everyone that posting, sharing, or reacting to false or rumor-based content is a punishable offense and warned that legal action will be taken against those involved.