Rucsu polls: Shibir wins VP, AGS posts; ex-coordinator Ammar elected GS

Mostaqur Rahman Zahid from the Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed "Shammilito Shikhharthi Jote" panel has won the vice president (VP) post in the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (Raksu) election with a commanding margin.

Salauddin Ammar of the “Adhipottobirodhi Oikkya” panel secured victory in the general secretary (GS) race. A former coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, Ammar received strong support from the student body.

In the assistant general secretary (AGS) race, Shibir-backed candidate SM Salman Sabbir came out on top.

Zahid garnered 12,687 votes, while his nearest rival, Sheikh Nur Uddin Abir of the BNP student wing-backed panel, received 3,397 votes.

Ammar won the GS post with 11,497 votes, defeating Shibir panel candidate Fazle Rabbi Md Fahim Reza, who polled 5,727 votes.

For the AGS post, Salman Sabbir secured 6,975 votes, narrowly beating BNP-backed candidate Jahin Biswas Esha, who got 5,951 votes.