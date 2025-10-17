Floating pomelos of the hills: A unique blend of nature, tradition and innovation

In the serene hills of Khagrachhari and Rangamati districts, an unusual yet striking sight has become a seasonal norm: dozens of pomelos, locally known as ‘jambura’, drifting gently down rivers and streams.

This phenomenon is drawing attention as a brilliant example of ingenious local business practice.

Local farmers transport pomelo fruits from remote hilly areas by floating them across rivers, as overland transport is challenging.

During the pomelo season, the traditional knowledge and techniques involved in floating these hilly jamburas are clearly visible.

Where the fruits would normally hang on trees, countless pomelos are now seen floating in rivers and streams. At first glance, it may appear they have been discarded due to spoilage, but in reality, this is a clever transportation technique devised by indigenous farmers of the Chittagong Hill Tracts to overcome logistical hurdles.

With the harvest season in full swing, moving pomelos from remote hill gardens to markets poses significant difficulties due to rugged terrain and limited road access.

To overcome these challenges, local farmers have turned to nature—floating freshly picked fruits downstream. Using the natural current of rivers and streams, they transport the fruits to accessible locations, where small bamboo enclosures are set up to catch and collect them. From there, the fruits are processed and distributed to markets across the country.

This floating method significantly reduces transportation costs, which are otherwise high due to poor road conditions in the hilly areas. Moreover, it minimises damage to the fruits during transport. Farmers also say that sorting becomes easier, as any spoiled fruit can be quickly identified once it surfaces.

Local farmers, including Asit Baran Chakma and Kalayan Chakma, said this natural transportation method has increased their profit margins, allowing them to send produce to distant markets without incurring extra costs.

Every day, hundreds of pomelos float downhill streams and are dispatched to various regions. These river-borne pomelos are notably larger, juicier, and more flavoursome, attracting growing interest from buyers.

Rais Uddin, a local trader, said the demand for these hill-grown pomelos has surged in Dhaka and other major cities.

Grown in the wild without chemical fertilisers or pesticides, the fruits are considered healthy and safe—adding to their popularity, he noted.

Nur Mohammad Rasul, Deputy Assistant Agriculture Officer in Machachari, said: “The soil and climate in the hill regions are highly suitable for pomelo cultivation. By using natural river currents to transport the fruit, farmers are saving costs—this is a very positive development. This pomelo is large in size, unique in taste, and free of toxins, which makes it highly demanded in the market. We are also supporting farmers with more modern cultivation and marketing techniques.”

The sight of floating pomelos is not only a picturesque scene of natural beauty but also a powerful reflection of the intelligence and resilience of hill farmers.

By harnessing the power of flowing water, they have cut transport costs and opened new avenues for rural economic opportunity, bringing a taste of the hills to the farthest corners of the country.