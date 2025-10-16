Chittagong EPZ factory blaze rages for 5hrs, workers safe

A fire that broke out at a garment factory in the Chittagong Export Processing Zone (CEPZ) has yet to be brought under control even after five hours, despite efforts by fire service, navy, and air force units, with assistance from the army and police.

The blaze began around 2:10pm on Thursday at Adams Caps and Textile Limited, located on Road No-5 of Sector 1 in the CEPZ area. As of 7pm, nineteen fire service units were still on site working to douse the flames.

Jasim Uddin, deputy director of the Chittagong Divisional Fire Service, said: “The fire broke out at 2:10pm. Nineteen fire service units rushed to the spot and are working to control the blaze, but it has not been brought under control yet. The factory manufactures towels and hospital equipment. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage will be determined later. However, no casualties have been reported so far.”

According to the divisional control room of the fire service, units from Bandar, Agrabad, EPZ, Kalurghat, and Chandanpura stations are participating in the operation.

Mohammad Jamir Hossain Zia, officer-in-charge of EPZ police station under CMP, told Dhaka Tribune: “The fire broke out on the sixth and seventh floors of Adams Caps and Textile Limited, where medical equipment is also produced. Factory sources suspect the blaze started in a storage warehouse. There were no workers in that section at the time. Those on the lower floors managed to escape safely, though a few sustained minor injuries while rushing downstairs and were given first aid.”

He added, “Alongside the fire service, the navy and air force fire units are working to extinguish the fire, with assistance from the army and police.”