Training for armed police begins in Khulna

A three-day training program for armed police personnel assigned to election duties began Saturday morning at the 3rd Armed Police Battalion (APBn) headquarters in Shiromoni, Khulna.

The training is being conducted under the slogan “Police in the field, ensuring safe voting for the people,” as part of a nationwide initiative to train 1.5 lakh police personnel across 130 venues to enhance their preparedness and efficiency ahead of the upcoming national elections.

Commanding Officer of the 3rd APBn Lt Col MM Salahuddin inaugurated the fourth phase of the program as the chief guest.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Lt Col Salahuddin underscored the importance of professionalism, discipline, and neutrality in performing election duties to uphold public confidence and ensure free and fair polls.

"Supporting the Election Commission in conducting peaceful and credible elections is a key responsibility of the police," he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) GM Abul Kalam Azad (PPM), Additional SP Md Mahbubur Rahman and other senior officers of the battalion were present on the occasion.

A total of 50 police personnel - 30 from the 3rd APBn and 20 from the RRF Khulna - are taking part in this phase of the training.

Over 28 batches, a total of 742 members from the 3rd APBn and 525 from RRF Khulna will receive similar training.

Experienced trainers from different police ranks are conducting the sessions, which include both theoretical and practical modules on election management, proper weapon handling and the use of body-worn cameras to ensure transparency during polling duties.