4 fishermen jailed for illegally catching ilish in Munshiganj

At the same time, 400,000 meters of illegal current nets and 10kg of ilish fish were seized

A mobile court sentences four fishermen to 15 days’ rigorous imprisonment each for catching ilish during the ban in the Padma River at Louhajanj upazila, Munshiganj, on Saturday, October 11, 2025. Photo: BSS
Update : 11 Oct 2025, 08:50 PM

A mobile court on Saturday sentenced four fishermen to 15 days rigorous imprisonment each for catching ilish fish during the ban period in Munshiganj.

The mobile team led by Executive Magistrate Masud Parvez conducted a drive in the Padma River in Louhajanj upazila and arrested four fishermen for fishing ilish during the prohibited time. 

At the same time, 400,000 meters of illegal current nets and 10kg of ilish fish were seized. Later, the mobile court sentenced them to 15 days in jail and destroyed the seized nets. The seized ilish fish were given to the local madrasa.

The fishermen are Yunus, 27, Md Shaheen, 45, Tara Mia, 30, and Abdul Hakim, 19, residents of Kumarvog village in Louhajanj upazila of the district.

Besides, on Saturday morning, an operation to save mother ilish was conducted at various places in the Meghna River of Sadar upazila.

Additional District Magistrate of Munshiganj Md Rezaul Karim led the team. 

During the drive, approximately 100,000 meters of illegal current nets were seized and 30kg of ilish fish were recovered. 

The rescued ilish fish were given to the local orphanage and the seized nets were destroyed. 

Senior fisheries officers of Munshiganj Sadar upazila and officials of relevant organizations were also present at the time. 

MunshiganjJailedIlish fishing ban
